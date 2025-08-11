Goosebumps horror anthology series cancelled after two seasons

Los Angeles [US], August 11 (ANI): Fans will no longer feel the 'Goosebumps'! Disney has cancelled the horror anthology based on the RL Stine book series after two seasons.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television did not cite a reason for the cancellation and has planned to shop the show to other outlets and further explore creative directions for the intellectual property (IP) rights.

So far, both the 'Goosebumps' seasons did well in terms of ratings, racking up 43 million watching hours across 16 international markets and 75 million hours domestically in the US since their debut.

Produced by Sony Pictures TV, which owns the rights to Stine's books, the series was based on RL Stine's bestselling Scholastic lineup. There are more than 200 stories in Stine's original 'Goosebumps' books, spinoff series and short story collections, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

Each season featured a new story, cast, and setting.

The first one came out in October 2023, a few weeks before Halloween. It is focused on a group of five high schoolers who are pulled into a dark mystery surrounding a teen named Harold Biddle, who passed away decades ago.

The cast for the first part featured the likes of Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price and Rachael Harris.

In Season 2, viewers were introduced to a pair of fraternal twins who move in with their recently divorced botanist father, only to experience strange things.

The twins then head out to discover the truth with the help of their friends and find themselves entangled in the shocking tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

The cast for Season 2 included David Schwimmer, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Ana Ortiz, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel and Galilea La Salvia.