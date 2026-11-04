'Got up within a minute': KC Bokadia recalls Rekha fell off horse while shooting for ‘Phool Bane Angaray’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): In a career spanning decades, Rekha has explored every genre on screen, from romance and comedy to action, showcasing her versatility as an actor.

Her every iconic performance was a result of her dedication, hard work and willingness to push her limits. During her active years in the film industry, she always made sure to give her 100 per cent to every project, irrespective of the challenges or ordeals she faced.

Not many may remember that Rekha once fell off a horse while shooting for KC Bokadia’s 1991 film Phool Bane Angaray. Displaying remarkable courage, she got back on her feet almost immediately and resumed shooting. It was this fearless attitude and dedication that left a lasting impression on the director, who continues to praise her courage even today.

Speaking to ANI, the veteran director shared, "There was a climax scene where Rekha had to attack Prem Chopra on horseback in front of a crowd of nearly 50,000 people. During the shot, the horse entered the crowd, and Rekha fell off. We were terrified and thought things could get out of hand. We were shooting at a stadium in Udaipur. The entire stadium fell into pin-drop silence. But Rekha, being the brave woman she is, got up within a minute, stood on her feet and said, ‘Everyone, get ready. Let’s take the shot again.’”

KC Bokadia added, "Tell me, how many actors today would do that? Would today's actresses take such a risk? That's what makes Rekha who she is. That's why they can't become Rekha.”