GOT7 member Jackson Wang calls Hrithik Roshan a 'legendary icon', hints at possible future collaboration

International rapper Jackson Wang has opened up about his friendship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, calling him a “legendary icon” and speaking warmly about their bond.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Wang shared that when the two meet, they rarely talk about work. “When we're together, especially Hrithik and I, we don't talk about work. We’re just humans,” he said, adding that their interactions are more personal than professional.

The rapper, known for his performances and global fanbase, also spoke about the respect he has for Hrithik. “I'm a big fan of him. He shows me a lot of love, and I appreciate him as a senior, as a legendary icon,” he said.

Jackson Wang on his collab with Hrithik Although no project is officially confirmed, Wang did not rule out the possibility of teaming up with Hrithik in the future. “We never know when it happens. It probably will happen,” he added, leaving fans hopeful for a collaboration between the two stars.

Jackson Wang also recently collaborated with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in their track ‘Buck’. Still, the meeting of such high-profile artists has sparked excitement among fans in India and beyond.

According to various news outlets, Jackson is also set to host a grand party in Mumbai, which will see the likes of celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal, Aastha Gill, Stebin Ben, Paradox, Natasha Stankovic, Shilpa Rao, Meet Bros, Seema Sajdeh, and Sunny Leone.

With the music and film industries becoming more global than ever, a crossover between Jackson Wang and Indian stars like Hrithik Roshan could be just around the corner.

Until then, fans will have to wait and watch as this budding friendship unfolds into something creative.