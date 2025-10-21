Meet Govardhan Asrani's wife, actor who fell in love on sets, later became filmmaker, chose to stay away from public eye

The loss of veteran actor Asrani, aka Govardhan Asrani, has left a hole in the hearts of his fans, friends and loved ones. The 84-year-old actor passed away on Diwali evening after a prolonged illness. The news of his death arrived later, after his family completed his last rites in secret.

It was the actor's wish to go silently, away from the limelight.

Who is Asrani's wife? Asrani is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani.

But who is she? Not much was revealed by Asrani about his private life. Just like him, his wife also lived a life away from the media attention.

Manju Asrani Manju Asrani (Bansal) started her journey in the industry as an actor, actively working in the 70s and 80s, the golden era of Hindi films.

Manju Asrani and Govardhan Asrani's love story In fact, she met Asrani on the sets of their film, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haraam. The two reportedly shared the same love for films, and with time, their friendship turned into love.

The two got married and starred together in films like Tapasya, Chandi Sona, Jaan-E-Bahaar, Jurmana, Nalayak, Sarkari Mehmaan, Narad Vivah and Chor Sipahee.

When Manju Asrani made directorial debut Just like Asrani, Manju Asrani also made her directorial debut in the 90s. She took the director's chair for her film, Maa Ki Mamta, in 1995. Not much has been reported about the success of the film.

Reportedly, Manju Asrani, with time, went on to choose family over fame and lived a life supporting Asrani’s flourishing career. She maintained a low profile, just like her husband.

It is not known if the couple had a child together.

According to Navbharat Times, Govardhan Asrani and Manju Asrani did not have any children. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Govardhan Asrani's family on his death Earlier, Asrani's family had issued a statement after his death.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the statement mentioned Asrani's death as an “Irreparable loss.”

The statement read: "Our beloved, the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces, Asrani ji is no longer among us. His passing is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left through his performances will remain eternal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti.”

