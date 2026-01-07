Governors Ball 2026: From BLACKPINK Jennie to Grammy-winner Lorde, festival reveals star-studded lineup

New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival has unveiled its much-anticipated lineup for 2026, promising a weekend of eclectic performances spanning pop, hip-hop, rock, indie and electronic music.

Governors Ball: Meet the line-up of artists performing The three-day event will take place from 5–7 June 2026 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, returning to the park that has become its home in recent years.

Headlining the festival are Lorde, Stray Kids and A$AP Rocky, who will anchor each night of the event with high-profile performances. Lorde, the Grammy-winning New Zealand artist best known for hits such as Royals and Green Light, will headline Friday night alongside Baby Keem.

Advertisement

Saturday will see performances from K-pop sensations Stray Kids and Kali Uchis, while Sunday concludes with sets from A$AP Rocky and Jennie of Blackpink.

Alongside the top billing, organisers have assembled a broad roster of supporting acts that reflect the festival’s diverse musical identity. Indie rock band Geese, genre-bending artist Blood Orange, veteran hip-hop duo Clipse, and British indie favourites Wet Leg are all confirmed to perform. Additional names include Jane Remover, Ravyn Lenae, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, and Japanese Breakfast, offering a mix of established acts and emerging talents.

Advertisement

The full lineup also features a variety of other artists across the weekend, from electronic and alternative performers like Major Lazer and Amyl and the Sniffers to rising figures such as Katseye, 2hollis, Snow Strippers, Dominik Fike, The Beths, King Princess and Rachel Chinouriri. Festival-goers can expect more than 60 acts across three stages, making it one of the year’s most expansive lineups.

Presale tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, 8 January, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, with general admission and single-day passes becoming available from 11 a.m. Fans are advised to register for the SMS presale to secure the lowest guaranteed prices before the public on-sale begins.

Governors Ball, which began in 2011, has grown into one of New York City’s signature summer music festivals. It has traditionally drawn a wide range of performers, from mainstream chart-toppers to underground favourites, and has become an annual highlight for music fans across genres. Past headliners include Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier during the festival’s 15th anniversary edition in 2025.

Advertisement

This year’s festival continues that tradition of broad musical curation, combining global pop stars with indie innovators and acclaimed hip-hop artists. Organisers have said they aim to create a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates diversity in music while providing a setting for fans to discover new artists alongside their favourites.

In addition to the performances, Governors Ball typically features a variety of food vendors, art installations and immersive experiences that contribute to its reputation as a cultural destination, not just a music festival. The park’s location, near major public transport links, allows easy access for local and out-of-town attendees alike.

For many performers, Governors Ball offers a key platform early in the summer festival season, setting the tone for subsequent events across the United States and beyond. With its broad lineup and mix of established and rising acts, the 2026 edition is expected to draw significant attention from fans and critics alike as one of the standout music events of the year.

Advertisement