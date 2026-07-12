Govinda accompanied Sunita Ahuja as she exits Lock Upp 2? Here's what we know about her health

Lock Upp 2: In a new turn of events, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has exited the Netflix show days after she broke down in an episode. Reportedly, Ahuja's exit was due to health-related concerns. It is said that Govind himself came to take her home.

Sunita Ahuja leaves Lock Upp 2 Variety India reported that Sunita Ahuja left Lock Upp 2 due to health-related reasons. Ahuja told the news outlet, “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have no regrets. I have made lovely bonds with all the young people, who are like my children.”

Also Read | Sunita Ahuja reacts strongly after Shilpa Shinde probe her about Govinda:

Govinda picks up Sunita Ahuja Talking about her comments regarding her marriage with Govinda, Ahuja said that she had no regrets. Multiple times, Ahuja opened up about her marital issues and said that her husband's alleged affairs don't affect her.

"There is no point in lying about things. I believe in being honest. The fact that he came to pick me up should answer everyone who thinks we have separated," she said.

Sunita Ahuja added that Govinda was distressed seeing her health condition and even had warned her regarding joining the show.

“We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow's piss. Added with some ***t too. Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done. Mere ko Chi Chi (what she calls Govinda) mana kar raha tha — mat ja, mat ja... Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered). I don't even want to stay here,” Ahuja had previously said on the show.

Sunita Ahuja's Bollywood debut As Ahuja exits the reality show, she also shared a big update. She said that she will be marking her film debut soon alongside her son Yashvardan Ahuja.

Opening up about the film, she told news agency ANI, “In September, my son's picture is going to release. I love Ekta Kapoor so much; she got me the show on Netflix... In Yash's (her son) picture, I'm playing the role of his mother only. This will be the first time in the industry that a mother and son are debuting together. I would like to say that all of you should bless and love my son in the same way as you did my husband Govinda, and also give me love...”

All about Govinda's marriage and controversy For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja dated for some time in secret before tying the knot when Govinda was at the peak of his career.

They have been married for decades until multiple reports about their alleged divorce and trouble in marriage surfaced online.