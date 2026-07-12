Govinda accompanied Sunita Ahuja as she exits Lock Upp 2? Here's what we know about her health

Lock Upp 2: In a new turn of events, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has exited the Netflix show days after she broke down in an episode. Reportedly, Ahuja's exit was due to health-related concerns. It is said that Govind himself came to take her home.

Advertisement

Sunita Ahuja leaves Lock Upp 2 Variety India reported that Sunita Ahuja left Lock Upp 2 due to health-related reasons. Ahuja told the news outlet, “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have no regrets. I have made lovely bonds with all the young people, who are like my children.”

Also Read | Sunita Ahuja reacts strongly after Shilpa Shinde probe her about Govinda:

Govinda picks up Sunita Ahuja Talking about her comments regarding her marriage with Govinda, Ahuja said that she had no regrets. Multiple times, Ahuja opened up about her marital issues and said that her husband's alleged affairs don't affect her.

"There is no point in lying about things. I believe in being honest. The fact that he came to pick me up should answer everyone who thinks we have separated," she said.

Advertisement

Sunita Ahuja added that Govinda was distressed seeing her health condition and even had warned her regarding joining the show.

“We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow's piss. Added with some ***t too. Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done. Mere ko Chi Chi (what she calls Govinda) mana kar raha tha — mat ja, mat ja... Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered). I don't even want to stay here,” Ahuja had previously said on the show.

Advertisement

Sunita Ahuja's Bollywood debut As Ahuja exits the reality show, she also shared a big update. She said that she will be marking her film debut soon alongside her son Yashvardan Ahuja.

Opening up about the film, she told news agency ANI, “In September, my son's picture is going to release. I love Ekta Kapoor so much; she got me the show on Netflix... In Yash's (her son) picture, I'm playing the role of his mother only. This will be the first time in the industry that a mother and son are debuting together. I would like to say that all of you should bless and love my son in the same way as you did my husband Govinda, and also give me love...”

Advertisement

All about Govinda's marriage and controversy For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja dated for some time in secret before tying the knot when Govinda was at the peak of his career.

They have been married for decades until multiple reports about their alleged divorce and trouble in marriage surfaced online.

Advertisement

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot on March 11, 1987. They are parents to two kids, son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.