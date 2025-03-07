Viral Video: Actor Govinda breaks down at funeral of ex-secretary Shashi Prabhu

Bollywood actor Govinda's former secretary Shashi Prabhu passed away in Mumbai. The actor attended the funeral ceremony and grew emotional. A video from the funeral has gone viral on social media.

Govinda at ex-secretary's funeral In the video, Govinda is seen wiping away tears while standing in the middle of the crowd. The actor was dressed in white with a piece of cloth tied on his head. He went on to fold hands and bid farewell to his formerly employee as final rituals were taking place.

Advertisement

The video is shot at Shashi's house in Mumbai.

Watch video:

Shashi Prabhu's death As per a report of Times of India, Shashi Prabhu died on Wednesday at 4 pm at his Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali West residence. Reportedly, Shashi has been dealing with heart-related problems and underwent a bypass surgery recently.

Advertisement

Shashi Prabhu and Govinda's association dates back a long time. Shashi was his advisor when the actor joined politics.

In an interview with Rediff in 2004, Shashi had said, “Yes, I advise Govinda, but insist that he do what he thinks is best. I may be senior to him in politics, but it's not necessary that seniors are better than juniors. Young and new entrants always have their own views. Seniors have more knowledge, but young people have knowledge of today's world.”

Meanwhile, Govinda's current secretary, Shashi Sinha opened up about the actor's equation with Shashi Prabhu. He told ETimes, "Shashi Prabhu was Govinda's childhood friend. From the very beginning, they shared a close bond, and for many years, he also worked for Govinda. I got to know him later. But during Govinda's early struggles, he was like a brother to him. Govinda loved him like a brother, and their relationship remains the same to this day."

Advertisement