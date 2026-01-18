Govinda breaks his silence on rumours about rift with wife Sunita, says family members being 'used' in 'big conspiracy'

By Neeraj Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Amid the rumours surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, the actor has finally spoken out for the very first time.

For months, reports have been circulating about a possible rift in their marriage. Many wondered where the relationship was headed. Now, Govinda has broken his silence and shared his side of the story.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet made him look "weak" and added to the "problematic" image people were forming about him. Talking about what he feels is happening behind the scenes, Govinda spoke about a "big conspiracy" and how, in his view, even his loved ones are getting "used" without realising it.

Advertisement

"...what I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy..."

"First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

Govinda went on to share that Sunita often worries about him rejecting projects, but may not see how she herself is being pulled into the "conspiracy."

Advertisement

"...But she can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman."

The actor went on to say that when someone becomes very popular, some people try to "destroy" their reputation in society. He said, "...to ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them, like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man had accused me, and that man got exposed too later. When your popularity in the film industry goes beyond a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you."

Govinda also spoke from the heart about his family and children. He said he is praying to God that there should be no "misunderstanding" so that he doesn't get "suffocated."

Advertisement

The actor said, "I pray to God that He removes me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children... I pray that there is no misunderstanding and that I don't get suffocated... I make a humble request, especially to my own family."