Govinda breaks silence on rumours of divorce with wife Sunita Ahuja – What the actor said

Bollywood actor Govinda finally broke his silence on rumours of divorce with his wife of 37 years Sunita Ahuja. The couple married in March 1987 and have two children- son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Narmada (Tina) Ahuja. On Tuesday, reports claimed that Sunita Ahuja had ‘sent a separation notice a few months ago but there has been no movement since then’.

Since the news broke, several reactions have poured in. Govinda's niece Arti Singh called the rumours ‘baseless’, and asserted that Govinda and Sunita have a ‘strong bond.’ She told News 18, “I am honestly not in Mumbai right now so I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something, this is false news.”

Advertisement

A person close to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja told ETimes that there have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members from the family.

‘There are only business talks going’ On Tuesday, Govinda addressed the divorce rumours between him and Sunita Ahuja. Reports had earlier stated that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are heading for a divorce due to frequent quarrels and differences in their lifestyles.

Rumours are also rife that Govinda's closeness to his 30-year old Marathi co-star played a part in their split as per reports of Bollywood Now and Telly Masala.

Govinda told ETimes, “There are only business talks going.....I am in the process of starting my films”.

Sunita Ahuja is yet to release an official statement or comment on the rumours of divorce.

Advertisement

‘Saath K baad Sathiye Jata Hain Aadmi’ Earlier in an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja had revealed that she lives in a separate apartment with her children. According to reports, Govinda lives in abungalow on the same street.

After this interview, Sunita Ahuja had visited Shirdi and was asked by the reporters about living separately from Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja had laughed and replied, "Kisi ki majaal hai joh mujhe Govinda se alag karke dikhaaye. Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won't let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me."

Sunita has also said in several interviews that while she was a secure wife earlier, she feels insecure now as Govinda is now above 60. "Saanth ke baad aadmi sathiyaa jaata hai. Pataa nahi kya karde," she laughed.

Advertisement

Also Read | Govinda makes first appearance after accidentally shooting himself, says this