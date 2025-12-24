Govinda's ‘cameo’ in Avatar Fire and Ash: Bollywood actor goes viral after release of James Cameron film

Bollywood actor Govinda is trending on social media for his alleged cameo in Avatar Fire and Ash. The James Cameron movie was released worldwide just before the holiday season. Amid this, pictures of the Bollywood actor have gone viral on social media, claiming his role in the film. But did he actually star in the Hollywood film?

Govinda in Avatar Fire and Ash? Viral videos surface No, Govinda wasn't a part of Cameron's Avatar 3.

The viral pictures and videos are AI-generated. It featured Govinda in a blue-skinned avatar from Avatar: Fire and Ash. All of them surfaced online soon after the release of the hit franchise's third instalment.

While many believed that viral AI pictures and videos, some immediately could figure out the prank. A few also recalled Govinda's old claims about being offered a part in a film titled Avatar.

In another viral video, Govinda, in the iconic blue look as the Na’vi people, is seen delivering dialogues. In another clip, he shared the screen space with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Yet another showed a theatre audience applauding to Govinda's scene in the AI-generated video. While most took it as a light-hearted moment, a section of the netizens were fooled by the AI visuals.

Govinda is yet to react to these viral videos and pictures.

What did Govinda say about starring in Avatar For the unversed, the joke around Govinda's alleged cameo in the film stems from his old statement. He once that he was offered a film called Avatar, which he rejected.

He repeatedly maintained that he met director James Cameron and turned down the film, despite being offered ₹18 crore.

“I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea that worked. Some years later, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it. James told me the hero in the film was handicapped, so I said I am not doing the film. He offered me ₹18 crore for it and said I would be required to shoot for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital,” Govinda said in an interview with Bheeshm International’s YouTube channel earlier this year.

Truth about Govinda's Avatar film Later, Govinda's longtime collaborator and producer, Pahlaj Nihalani, clarified that Govinda may have been confused between Cameron’s Avatar and a shelved Bollywood film with the same title.

In 2024, Pahlaj told Friday Talkies, “Woh Avatar title se pata nahi uske dimaag mein kya aaya, baad mein claim karta raha ki main waha (Hollywood) ki Avatar kar raha hoon. Uske dimaag ka disc ghum gaya aur language Hindi se English mein chala gaya,” referring to a sports drama titled Avatar, which was never made.

Besides him, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, also dismissed the story. Talking to Uorfi Javed, she said in a podcast, “Arey yaar mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui… Main jhooth nahi bolti naa main kisi ka side lungi. Main jhooth ka saath nahi deti.”