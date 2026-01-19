‘Pre-planned conspiracy’: Govinda claims his family is being used against him after joining Shiv Sena

Bollywood actor, politician Govinda reacted to the never-ending rumours about his personal life. For a long time, rumours about his alleged divorce from wife Sunita Ahuja have kept emerging on social media. Reports also claimed that the actor was allegedly having an affair with a younger actress.

Govinda on rumours about him Amid this, Govinda, who has joined Shiv Sena, termed the rumours a “pre-planned conspiracy” against him.

He told news agency ANI that his family is being used and told his nephew Krushna Abhishek to be careful. He said, “Sometimes family falls victim to the well-planned conspiracy by someone and a separation surfaces... I was told that my family would be used in such a situation and I would be cut off from society... My films did not get a market, and I also left many of them... My wife is worried about how the household will run this way... When popularity exceeds a limit, many people get nervous, even the unexpected ones... I saw this happen with a senior actor as well... I only pray for the welfare of my children... ”

Govinda reveals Sunita Ahuja's reaction The actor said that his wife, Sunita Ahuja would get angry at these rumours, which are allegedly affecting him.

“I also told Krushna that he is being used to insult me and therefore, he must take care of my reputation as well... Sunita used to get angry with this... I don't want to stain the industry I worked in for so many years, but alertness is very necessary... There are some notions being created... I have just entered Shiv Sena, and such conspiracies have begun... I should not be considered weak, and people should think about my past works before speaking anything against me,” Govinda added.

Govinda's political career After ruling the 90s era in Bollywood, Govinda marked his entry into politics. He has been associated with different political parties. He was a member of the Indian National Congress party and remained a member of the Parliament of India from 2004 to 2009. He was elected as MP from the Mumbai North constituency of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections of 2004.

In 2024, he returned to politics and joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde wing).

“I know an actor who was a victim like me” Talking about the alleged conspiracy, Govinda had told ANI previously, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to god that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle."