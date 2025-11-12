Govinda health update: Check Bollywood actor’s first reaction after getting discharged

On November 12, Govinda was discharged from CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu. The 61-year-old Bollywood actor was earlier admitted for disorientation. He briefly lost consciousness at his Mumbai home.

His friend and legal adviser, Lalit Bindal, rushed him to the hospital after the actor had fainted.

"He felt disoriented at around 8:30 pm yesterday and became unconscious. The family then consulted the doctor, who prescribed medication for him. But, he still felt weakness," Bindal told PTI.

“So we consulted the doctor again. And, on his advice, we took him to the hospital. He is now stable and resting. Doctors are monitoring him,” Bindal added.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, earlier said that the actor was under medical observation. Doctors were expected to review his condition later in the day before making further decisions, as his tests were still ongoing.

Doctors have advised rest and further observation following this latest health scare. Speaking to reporters outside, Govinda said he was feeling better.

"I'm good. I did excessive workout and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Heavy exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better," Govinda said.

"[The treatment] is going on. Doctors have given me medicine," he added.

The hospitalisation came shortly after Govinda visited veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital. He was one of several Bollywood celebrities gathered to check on the ailing superstar.

Govinda shot himself In October 2024, the actor was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his knee. His licensed revolver allegedly misfired and caused the accident.

The incident happened early in the morning, around 4:45 am, as he was preparing to travel to Kolkata for a show. The gun allegedly slipped from his hand and went off.

Govinda was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors removed the bullet through surgery. At that time, Govinda was discharged after three days.