‘Baseless gossip’: Govinda’s niece Arti Singh dismisses divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are in the news for their alleged divorce. While the couple is yet to comment on reports suggesting their separations, Govinda's niece Arti Singh stepped up to clarify the speculations.

“Govinda and Sunita's divorce is false news” Calling the rumours ‘baseless’, Arti asserted that Govinda and Sunita have a ‘strong bond.’ She told News 18, “I am honestly not in Mumbai right now so I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something, this is false news.”

Advertisement

Reports suggest that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship has been strained by constant disagreements and different lifestyles.

Reacting to the speculations, Arti also added, "These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all such rumours from, completely untrue. People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives. In fact, news about my divorce had also broken out for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Govinda and Sunita met before he rose to fame in the Bollywood industry. Their equation developed over time after meeting via a family connection. The two dated secretly for three years before tying the knot on March 11, 1987.

Advertisement

Govinda and Sunita have two children- son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

The divorce rumours of Govinda and Sunita have been going around for some time. These rumours intensified when the couple, once known for their strong media presence, suddenly stopped appearing together. Sunita has been making media appearances alone.

On the other hand, Govinda has stayed out of the limelight for some time now. Last year, he was in the news due to his revolver incident.