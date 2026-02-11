Did Govinda refuse non-hero roles? Actor reacts after Paresh Rawal confirms his exit from Bhagam Bhag 2

Bollywood actor Govinda continues to hit headlines with his recent interview, where he talked about several allegations against him, including those related to his personal and professional life. Responding to allegations that he prefers only heroic roles, Govinda shared that his wife Sunita once told him, “You eat up whatever work you do,” adding that some people even claim he can’t bear to see anyone else reach the top.

Govinda on claims of refusing non-hero roles Making a bold statement against the film industry, Govinda told ANI, “They are telling me that you don't want to play roles other than heroic. So what did I do in Khil Dil? I played a villain... Sunita told me that you eat up whatever work you do, and people say that you can't bear to see anyone reach the top... I did whatever work I got... This film industry is such that you can never connect it to casteism, society, or any other issue. You have to converse with people in the language they understand.”

Govinda exits Bhagam Bhag 2 His words arrive after he was rumoured to be no longer a part of Bhagam Bhag 2. Reportedly, he was replaced by Manoj Bajpayee.

Confirming Govinda's departure from the sequel, Paresh Rawal told Bollywood Hungama that he had no idea about the reason behind it. “I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda," Rawal briefly commented.

Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag is a hit comedy, starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal. It is helmed by Priyadarshan.

Previously, fans were disappointed after learning about Govinda's exit from the upcoming sequel.

Govinda on his alleged extramarital affair Besides movies, Govinda also addressed speculations around his marriage. Addressing his extramarital affair rumours, the Hero No 1 actor told ANI, “When haven't I been accused? In the beginning, my hands were too shaky to touch girls... My love life never worked out well... I have worked with Miss Universe heroines. I have never looked at them. Not a single heroine of mine can say that I ever harassed or used such abusive language against anyone... I especially thank all the artists and heroines. My films have been successful and have been successful year after year, thanks to the support of the music directors, the songs, and my heroines. My mother was a heroine, so I never misbehave with any heroine.”

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, which did not impress the audience.

While he is yet to announce his next project, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja alleged that the actor is surrounded by ‘yes men’ who do not offer him genuine feedback. She also mentioned asking Govinda to lose weight and to experiment with roles rather than looking for solo-hero films.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s son is said to make his Bollywood debut soon. Govinda recently reacted to Ahuja's allegations of not supporting his son's career.