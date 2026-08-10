Govinda opens up about Salman Khan's difficult phase before 'Partner': ‘He had become very withdrawn’

Actor Govinda recently recalled a conversation with Salman Khan before they began shooting for their 2007 film 'Partner', saying he advised the actor to work on himself during a difficult phase and told him he would go on to "rule" the film industry for a decade.

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In conversation with ANI, Govinda said Salman was dealing with "pain and distress" at the time and had become withdrawn. Govinda said he decided to speak to him and encouraged him to look beyond his personal troubles.

"Salman was going through a lot of pain and distress. And when someone is troubled by himself, whether it is because of love, hopes, or expectations, there is no one else who can really cure that. So, he had become very withdrawn. I thought I should introduce him to Satya, so we sat together and had a drink. While we were drinking, I told him, 'Salman, you've looked outward enough. Now look within yourself,'" he told ANI.

"At that time, I weighed 114 kilos. It was the time when I had just come out of politics. I told him, 'By the time I lose weight, I'll already be a character actor, right? I'll continue doing the kind of roles I was doing in Partner, I was doing comedy.' I told him, 'You are the hero, but you don't look like one right now. You look unhappy, you look sad. Come out of this,'" he added.

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"Exercise For Two Or Three Hours A Day" According to Govinda, Salman then asked him what he should do. The 'Hero No. 1' actor said he advised Salman to exercise and reminded him of the qualities that made him stand out as a star.

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"He asked me, 'What should I do?' I said, 'Exercise for two or three hours a day. Look at Dharmendra. You are the only hero, after Dharmendra, who has been blessed by God with parents, siblings, a good face and a great personality. You are the only guy who could carry that kind of aura, the kind that makes people look at you and say, "That's a hero."'"

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"You Will Rule For 10 Years" Govinda said Salman followed his advice and went on to enjoy a successful run in the years that followed. He also recalled telling Salman that he would rule the industry for a decade. "He did it. I told him, 'You will rule for 10 years.' And he did rule for 10 years."

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'Partner,' directed by David Dhawan, starred Salman Khan and Govinda in the lead roles. Released on July 20, 2007, the romantic comedy was a box office success and the pairing of the two actors was well received by the audience. Songs including Do You Wanna Partner, Soni De Nakhre and You're My Love also became popular.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.