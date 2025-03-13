Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Bollywood actor Govinda recently described an incident where he allegedly slapped a fan in 2008. He called the case “lucky," which was resolved in 2017 after he caught his accuser in a sting operation.
The incident happened on the sets of the 2008 film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Govinda slapped a man named Santosh over an argument. A case was filed, and a demand for money was made against the Bollywood actor for assault.
While discussing the incident on Mukesh Khanna’s YouTube channel, Govinda said, "The slapping case was so lucky for me. Somebody was misbehaving, and I slapped the person."
He further added, “The case went on for 9 years and in the end, a friend of mine told me to do a sting operation on him and record whatever he was saying. He asked me for ₹3-4 crores to take back the case. I recorded that conversation and sent it to court.”
Speaking about the incident, Santosh told Rediff, “Imagine being struck by someone you revered as a God.”
The matter went to the Supreme Court in 2014, and the Bollywood actor had to offer an unconditional apology to the apex court in 2017, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.
Govinda and wife, Sunita Ahuja, hit the headlines recently after rumours of divorce emerged. Several reports claimed that the couple was heading for a divorce due to frequent quarrels and differences in their lifestyles.
While dismissing divorce rumours, Govinda told ETimes, “There are only business talks going.....I am in the process of starting my films."
Previously in an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja had revealed that she lives in a separate apartment with her children. When later asked about living separately, Sunita told reporters,"Kisi ki majaal hai joh mujhe Govinda se alag karke dikhaaye. Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won't let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me."
