Govinda reacts to wife Sunita's allegations of not supporting son's career: ‘Left politics for my family'

Actor Govinda addressed allegations made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, against him. She accused him of not supporting their son's career in the film industry. Reacting to it, Govinda revealed he reached out to film producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his son.

Govinda on claims of not supporting his son's career When asked about Sunita Ahuja's claims, Govinda denied them. He told news agency ANI, “I left politics for my family as I did not want political life hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on my children... I asked Nadiadwala to guide my son, and he helped him learn different aspects of filmmaking...”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on March 11, 1987, when Govinda was at the peak of his film career. Together, they have two kids- son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

What did Sunita Ahuja say about Govinda Previously, Sunita Ahuja said that Govinda never supported his son and hence, she advised him to follow his father's footsteps.

She told Miss Malini, "Yash is a self-made boy. He hasn't taken help from his father. He has given 90 auditions, being Govinda's son. He didn't ask Govinda to call anyone. Govinda also never helped Yash. I told Govinda on his face, 'tu baap hai ki kya hai if you won't help our kids, who will?' See Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, how they all are supporting their sons. I told Govinda that he has to support his son, but I don't understand his thinking. The company that he keeps is so bad, I don't know what they teach him. His own career is ruined."

“I had told my son not to copy Govinda. I tell him that when I gave birth to you, at that time I had watched Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan on screen. He is like them only,” Ahuja added.

Govinda's cheating allegations In the same conversation, Ahuja seemingly hinted at the identity of a woman who might be allegedly linked with Govinda amid the actor's divorce rumours. For more than a year now, Govinda's cheating rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Amid this, Ahuja made a cryptic remark about a woman named Komal and dubbed it “problematic”.

Previously, Govinda clarified the rumours and told ANI, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to god that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle."

At the work front Besides his personal life, Govinda also hit headlines when he was seen performing at events. His manager, Shashi Sinha, explained to ANI that Govinda has been performing at events as he is waiting for the right film.