Govinda shares health update after hospitalisation in Mumbai: 'I am fine'

Mumbai: Actor Govinda has shared an update on his health following reports of his hospitalisation in Mumbai. The 60-year-old actor told news agency ANI through a voice message, “Thank you so much… I am fine.”

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Govinda was admitted to Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu. His manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that the actor was “conscious and under observation.”

“The doctors will review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. His medical tests are still underway,” the manager said.

The news comes days after Govinda visited veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, where the 89-year-old star was admitted earlier this week.

While details about Govinda’s health condition have not been disclosed, sources indicate that he is stable and recovering.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and energetic dance performances, Govinda remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved entertainers. His filmography includes blockbusters such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have two children — Tina Ahuja, who made her debut in Second Hand Husband (2015), and Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is preparing to enter Bollywood soon.

In October last year, actor Govinda suffered a minor bullet injury to his leg after accidentally misfiring his licensed revolver. The incident occurred at his Mumbai residence when the actor was reportedly placing the weapon in a cupboard and it slipped from his hand, discharging accidentally.

He was immediately rushed to Criticare Hospital, where doctors treated a wound just below his knee. The bullet was successfully removed after an hour-long surgery, and the actor was kept in the Intensive Care Unit for observation.

Recalling the incident after his recovery, Govinda said, “I was leaving for a show in Kolkata early in the morning around 5. The gun slipped and went off… I was stunned, and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out.”

