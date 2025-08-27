‘Govinda sirf mera hi hai’: Sunita Ahuja puts divorce rumours to rest, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi together

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have dismissed ongoing rumours of a rift in their marriage. Reports recently suggested that Sunita had filed for divorce, but the couple made a strong public statement by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together at their Mumbai home on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Sunita quashed the speculation, saying, “Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hai. Ek picture tha na ‘Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai’, waise hi mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai.”

The actor and his wife were seen in festive spirits, greeting paparazzi outside their residence and distributing sweets. Govinda looked vibrant in a red kurta, while Sunita wore a purple saree. Their son Yashvardhan also joined the celebration.

Earlier, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha had also dismissed the divorce buzz, calling it outdated and misleading.

"This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six-seven months ago, now everything is getting settled. In a week or so everyone will hear the news," Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told PTI.

"The whole family is going to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival together for which, Sunita is busy doing the preparation," he added.

A post on Reddit also claimed that their divorce was a result of their strained relationship. It alleged that the actor's extramarital affair with an unnamed young actress might be the cause behind their divorce.

Putting an end to the rumours, Sunita Ahuja's manager, Sadia Solkar, denied reports of their strained marriage to Live Mint. She said, “This is not true.”

On the other hand, Govinda’s lawyer had previously admitted to India Today that Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago. However, he said that things were later resolved.

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in a private ceremony in the 1980s, keeping their marriage under wraps until the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja, in 1989.