Govinda speaks about Avatar offer again, reveals how much James Cameron offered Bollywood’s Hero No 1

Veteran actor Govinda is back with his claim on James Cameron's Avatar. However, this time, the actor said that the Hollywood director had offered him a whopping ₹18 crore for the lead role in the 2009 film, which he rejected because the character was “lame”.

At ‘Shaktiman’ fame Mukesh Khanna's YouTube show, Govinda recalled how a chance meeting with a Sikh man led him to meet James Cameron.

“I once left an offer of ₹21.5 crore. I remember this because it was hurtful,” Govind said, setting the tone for the Avatar story.

“I once met a Sardarji in America who asked me for a business suggestion. I randomly suggested he patent a business in sweets and delicacies. I met him again some years later when I was shooting in London. He told me the idea worked wonders for him,” he recalled.

Govinda claimed that the Sikh man made him meet James Cameron and asked him to make a film with him. Following this, the actor invited them for dinner.

Govinda's meet-up with James Cameron “Maine Rajesh Khanna ji ko dekha tha left hand kata hua... maine kaha, ‘Yaar accha aadmi he pata nahi kyu ajeeb sa role kar liya!’ Toh maine kaha, 'Second time banegi Avatar!',” Govinda said, recalling how he came up with the title suggestion for James Cameron's movie.

However, Govinda said Cameron declared, “The hero is lame!”

Govinda claimed that even when he was offered a whopping amount of money, he didn't want to play a lame character.

“Maine kaha, ‘Lame? Govinda! Hello? I am not doing your picture!’,” he said.

To this, Cameron allegedly said, “I am offering you 18 crores. The shoot will be for 410 days”

Govinda said, “I don't want your 18 crores…if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital”.

Avatar, released in 2009, featured Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in lead roles. The second instalment, The Way of Water, was released on 16 December 2022.

The third instalment is expected to hit theatres in 2025, with Avatar 4 set for 2029 and Avatar 5 in 2031.