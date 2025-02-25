Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja might be heading for divorce, ending 37 years of their marriage. The couple has two children- son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. While the couple is yet to confirm or deny the separation rumours, the speculations are already breaking hearts on the internet.

Reportedly, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship has been strained by constant disagreements and different lifestyles. LiveMint could not independently verify the speculation.

The couple who was once known for their strong media presence, have not been seen together for quite some time now. While Sunita has been making media appearances alone, Govinda has stayed out of the limelight for some time now.

It's believed that the two are now parting ways. Reacting to the reports, a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “One more divorce. Marriage is mazak (joke) nowadays.” “Ho kya rha hai ye? (what is happening) Govinda and Sunita Ahuja file for divorce after 37 years of marriage,” added another. Someone also posted, “As Govinda and his wife are heading towards divorce, we can say that Indian marriages are doomed. Don't invest much in marriages, neither money nor emotions.”

See posts here:

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's love story Govinda and Sunita's love story dates back to time before he became a household name as a Bollywood star. Govinda and Sunita met with the help of a family connection. Sunita's sister was married to Govinda's maternal uncle, Anand Singh who gave him the big break with Tan-Badan in 1986.

Sunita was initially offered the lead role in Tan-Badan which she declined. However, with time her chemistry with Govinda took off. Overcoming her initial reservations about Govinda's simple Virar background, the two dated in secret for three years before tying the knot on March 11, 1987.