Govinda to make TV debut as contestant in Rise and Fall Season 2? Here' what we know amid his feud with wife Sunita

Bollywood actor Govinda has remained in the news for a long time, not because of his work but due to trouble in his personal life. Amid this, reports suggest that he might make his television debut as a participant for the first time. According to Variety India, he has been approached for the upcoming season of Rise and Fall on Amazon MX Player.

Govinda in talks for Rise and Fall Season 2: Report Going by the report, Govinda is currently in talks with the makers of the show. It is said that he is excited about being a part of the show. He is believed to be closing the negotiations.

About Rise and Fall Rise And Fall is the Indian adaptation of the hit British reality show created by Studio Lambert. It was originally hosted by Greg James.

The previous season of the show was hosted by BharatPe co-founder and ex-Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. Actor Arjun Bijlani was the winner of the debut season.

Govinda and reality shows Interestingly, Govinda has previously hosted reality show Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke, joining the likes of superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Besides this, Govinda also made several reality TV appearances. He starred as a celebrity guest on Indian Idol, Dance India Dance and Super Dancer. He has made an appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. His most recent appearance was on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where his wife Sunita Ahuja was among the participants. He hit headlines when he came to pick up his wife after she exited the show due to health-related reasons.

Govinda is yet to confirm the speculations around his reality show debut as a participant.

Also Read | Govinda threatens ₹100 crore damages over false reports involving family

Controversies around Govinda's personal life Meanwhile, Govinda’s personal life continues to come under public attention in recent months. Sunita Ahuja had previously spoken about the actor’s alleged association with Komal Rani Swarnkar. She even made bold claims, including that he wanted to marry her.

In December 2024, Sunita Ahuja reportedly filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion.

Also Read | Sunita Ahuja takes back divorce case against Govinda, manager confirm

Later, the actor’s manager said that Ahuja has withdrawn the divorce petition and said that the couple has resolved their differences amicably.

Last month, Govinda issued a warning against false and unverified reports involving his personal life and family.

The notice was issued after rumours of Govinda's alleged court marriage.

According to the notice shared by Govinda's team, the actor warned civil and criminal action under applicable laws concerning defamation, invasion of privacy, misuse of identity and cybercrime.