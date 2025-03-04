Viral video: Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja steal a kiss in new video amid divorce rumours

An unseen video of Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has been circulating on social media amid speculations about their marriage. Govinda and Sunita were rumoured to be heading for a divorce. However, they dismissed any such claims individually through their teams to the media.

Govinda, Sunita's unseen video Live Mint couldn't verify the timeline of the viral video.

The clip features Govinda, Sunita and their kids Yashvardhan and Tina alongside a few people. All of them seem to be celebrating when Govinda cuts a cake. As he feeds a slice of the cake to his wife, she quickly kisses Govinda.

The video is seemingly shot at the actor's house in Mumbai. While we don't know what was the occasion, fans are happy to see Govinda and Sunita back.

Rumours about Govinda and Sunita began last month. Reportedly, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were heading to end their 37 years old marriage. A post on Reddit also claimed that their separation was due to the actor's alleged extra-marital affair with a young female actor.

Govinda, Sunita's divorce reports Reports about Sunita and Govinda living separately also surfaced around the same time. However, clearing the air, Sunita clarified that they were not living together due to privacy issues over Govinda's political career.

She said that since a lot of people would come to meet Govinda at his home while their daughter was growing up, the couple decided to shift Sunita and daughter Tina to a separate flat for their comfort and safety.

Her manager dismissed the divorce rumours and told Live Mint that the reports of their separation were “not true.”

Govinda and Sunita secretly dated for years before tying the knot on March 11, 1987, at the peak of his career. They kept their marriage a secret until they had their first child, daughter Tina in 1988.