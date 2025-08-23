Govinda's net worth: Inside his ₹16-crore Juhu Bungalow, luxury cars and more

Bollywood’s beloved Hero No. 1, Govinda, has entertained audiences for decades with his iconic dance moves, comic timing, and vibrant on-screen persona. From his debut in Ilzaam (1986) to blockbuster collaborations with David Dhawan in films like Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, and Hero No. 1, Govinda rose from humble beginnings to become one of Hindi cinema’s most popular stars.

Even when his career saw setbacks in the 2000s, he bounced back with hits such as Partner and Bhagam Bhag, reaffirming his enduring charm. Alongside his cinematic success, Govinda also tried his hand at politics, serving as a Member of Parliament between 2004 and 2009.

Govinda’s Net Worth According to reports from Goodreturns and News24, Govinda’s net worth is estimated at around ₹170 crore. At the peak of his career, he reportedly charged up to ₹6 crore per film and continues to earn from brand endorsements, with fees close to ₹2 crore each.

Real Estate Investments One of Govinda’s most prized assets is his ₹16-crore Juhu bungalow, where he currently resides, reports Filmibeat. In addition, he owns:

A bungalow in Ruia Park, Mumbai, which he rents out

A property on Madh Island, frequently used for film shoots

Another bungalow in Kolkata

A 90,000 sq. ft. farmland in Lucknow

A sprawling farmhouse in Raigad Car Collection According to ETimes, the actor also has a taste for cars, with his garage reportedly featuring:

Hyundai Creta ( ₹ 15 lakh)

15 lakh) Toyota Fortuner ( ₹ 34 lakh)

34 lakh) Ford Endeavour ( ₹ 36 lakh)

36 lakh) Mercedes C220D ( ₹ 43 lakh)

43 lakh) Mercedes-Benz GLC ( ₹ 64 lakh) Divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja Recently, reports surfaced claiming that Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, had filed for divorce in December 2024, citing allegations of adultery, cruelty and desertion. A close family friend told ETimes that while the couple often argues-- sometimes heatedly-- a permanent split is unlikely.

“Govinda would never leave Sunita. He will be finished without her. She anchors him, controls his moods. Without her, he will be lost,” the friend reportedly said.

However, putting speculation to rest, Govinda’s team told HT City that no divorce is taking place.