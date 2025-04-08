Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja opens up on criticism during divorce rumours: ’Jab tak aap mere...’

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has addressed criticism over their marriage amid rumours about their divorce. Sunita and Govinda were living separately which sparked speculations about their relationship. However, this is not the first time that Sunita has addressed the divorce rumours and dismissed them.

Sunita Ahuja on criticism over divorce rumours Sunia who previously and repeatedly denied divorce rumours, has once again shared details. When asked about criticism levelled at her and Govinda's marriage, Sunita told ABP, “Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge (Whether it’s positive or negative… I know it’s positive. I think people are like dogs — they will bark).”

Asserting her love for Govinda and their kids, she also added, “Jab tak aap mere ya Govinda ke muh se kuch na sun lo toh aap yeh mat socho kya hai kya nahi hai (Until you hear it from my mouth or Govinda's, don't believe anything).”

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda divorce rumours Rumours of Sunita Ahuja and Govinda heading for a separation went viral on social media after the actor's wife revealed that they have been living in separate houses.

The divorce rumours between the actor and his wife were fuelled further when she revealed that she has been spending her birthdays alone for the last 12 years.

A post on Reddit also claimed that their divorce was a result of their strained relationship due to the actor's alleged extra-marital affair with an unnamed young actress.

Sunita's team denies divorce reports Putting an end to it, Sunita Ahuja's manager, Sadia Solkar denied reports of their strained marriage to Live Mint. She said, “This is not true.”

On the other hand, Govinda’s lawyer had previously told India Today that Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago. However, things were later resolved.

He said, “We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. These things happen between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987. The couple have two kids- son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.