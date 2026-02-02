Grammy 2026: Sabrina Carpenters valentino ruffled gown takes over red carpet

Los Angeles [US], February 2 (ANI): Sabrina Carpenter seems to be a best friend to romance and ruffles as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Grammys 2026, turning heads with a soft, dreamy look that matched the big night ahead for her music.

The "Espresso" singer arrived at the awards show in a blush pink gown that gave off a fairy-tale feel. She wore a custom Valentino dress designed by Alessandro Michele. The outfit featured layers of ruffles and fine beading that flowed all the way to the floor.

The gown had a sheer cape over her shoulders. Under it, the bejewelled straps and sweetheart neckline added to the romantic style. The bodice was heavily detailed, and the ruffles fell in soft tiers down the skirt.

Sabrina kept her jewellery simple but striking. She wore three diamond rings, including a special "SC" initial ring, along with diamond drop earrings. Her hair was pulled back, with soft strands framing her face, giving her a gentle and glowing look.

The night is an important one for the singer. Her latest album, Man's Best Friend, and her solo track, Manchild, are together up for six awards. This includes a nomination for Album of the Year, where she is competing with stars like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.

Sabrina is also set to perform during the ceremony, which is being hosted by Trevor Noah. The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Noah in his final year as emcee, will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruno Mars, the 16-time Grammy Award winner, has been confirmed as one of the performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The show will feature performances from other major names, including Rose, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as an 'In Memoriam' tribute to influential musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack.

Mars, who is also nominated for three awards this year, has secured nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with the Blackpink member.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. Other Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator and more.