Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar, Alam Khan, Charu Suri lead wave of Indian-origin nominees across key categories

Indian and Indian-origin musicians have made a significant mark on the global stage once again, with multiple nominations at the Grammy Awards 2026.

Indians and Indian-origin artistes shine at Grammys 2026 Nominations Among the standout names are sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar, sarod artist Alam Khan, jazz composer Charu Suri, and composer Siddhant Bhatia, all recognised for their exceptional contributions to global and contemporary music.

Anoushka Shankar, a veteran Grammy nominee, received nods in two categories this year. Her single Daybreak earned her a nomination for Best Global Music Performance, while her latest album Chapter III: We Return To Light — a collaboration with Alam Khan and drummer Sarathy Korwar — secured a nomination for Best Global Music Album.

The project has been widely praised for its intricate fusion of Indian classical instruments with experimental soundscapes.

Composer Siddhant Bhatia also features among this year’s Grammy contenders. His album Sounds of Kumbha, which includes 12 tracks blending devotional themes with contemporary arrangements, earned him a spot alongside Shankar in the global music category.

Bhatia, known for his devotional medleys such as Jaya Ganapati Om and Devi Om, continues to bridge traditional spirituality with modern sound engineering.

Adding to India’s strong representation is Charu Suri, an Indo-American jazz pianist and composer, who has been nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her work Shayan.

Suri’s music, which seamlessly merges Indian ragas with jazz influences, has earned acclaim for its originality and emotional depth. Her earlier compositions like A Little Joy and Bluesy have also been celebrated for their innovative style.

The iconic fusion group Shakti is also among the nominees, with Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) recognised in the global music album category, while their performance Shrini’s Dream (Live) joins Shankar’s Daybreak in the best performance shortlist.

More About Grammys 2026 Nominations Earlier, the 2026 Grammy nominations were revealed in a livestream that featured rising stars including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii.

The announcement celebrated artists, songwriters, and producers across 95 competitive categories, spanning genres from pop and hip-hop to jazz and world music.

Global favourites such as Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter dominated mainstream categories, but the strong presence of Indian and Indian-origin artists this year signals a continued rise in the international recognition of South Asian music talent.