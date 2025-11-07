Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar scores 9 nods, Lady Gaga gets 7 nominations | Check out full list of nominees here

The Recording Academy is set to unveil the full list of nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards on Friday morning, officially kicking off music’s biggest season of celebration and speculation.

The nominations will be announced during a livestream event beginning at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET and 9:30 pm IST), with rising stars and chart-toppers including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii among those participating in the reveal.

The broadcast will highlight the artists, producers, and songwriters who have defined the past year in music, across 95 competitive categories spanning genres from pop and hip-hop to jazz and classical.

Among the names expected to feature prominently in this year’s nominations are Bad Bunny, whose Spanish-language album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became a global streaming phenomenon; Sabrina Carpenter, who is likely to score nods for her acclaimed single Manchild from Man’s Best Friend; Lady Gaga for her cinematic record Mayhem; and Kendrick Lamar, whose project GNX has been praised for its bold lyricism and production.

Let us check the list of Grammy nominees:

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Pop Vocal Album Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance “Daisies” — Justin Bieber

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” — Lady Gaga

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Messy” — Lola Young

Best Rock Album Private Music — Deftones

I Quit — Haim

From Zero — Linkin Park

Never Enough — Turnstile

Idols — Yungblud

Best Metal Performance “Night Terror” — Dream Theater

“Lachryma” — Ghost

“Emergence” — Sleep Token

“Soft Spine” —Spiritbox

“Birds” — Turnstile

Best New Artist Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Rap Album Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Album

Beloved— Giveon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

Mutt — Leon Thomas

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places) — Queen Sheba

Black Shaman — Marc Marcel

Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz

Best Musical Theater Album Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Traditional Country Album Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Gospel Performance/Song “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius

Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Record of the Year “DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Best Music Film Devo — Devo

Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye

Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless — Diane Warren

Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers

Music by John Williams — John Williams

Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece by Piece — Pharrell Williams

Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

Album of the Year Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

The announcement comes amid heightened anticipation for what could be one of the Grammys’ most competitive years yet. With a diverse slate of potential contenders and a growing global presence in the industry, the 2026 edition is expected to reflect the increasingly international nature of contemporary music.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will honour recordings released between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025, a window that excludes some of this year’s most talked-about releases—most notably Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted on October 3 and therefore falls outside the eligibility period.