Grammy Awards 2026: Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga — Star-studded lineup of performers set to lift the music gala tonight

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated1 Feb 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2026: The date of the most awaited music award show of the year has finally arrived as enthusiasts prepare for a night of performances, awards and tributes. Dubbed as “music's biggest night”, the grand event recognising outstanding achievements in music will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight, 1 February.

Bringing together global icons, rising artists and special tribute live performances, the event reflects Grammys’ broad cultural reach and appeal. As Trevor Noah returns as host, let's have a look at the full star-studded lineup of performers at Grammys 2026:

  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías will be performing in a special Best New Artist segment.
  • Bruno Mars
  • ROSÉ
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tyler, The Creator
  • Clipse and Pharrell Williams
  • Lauryn Hill will pay a tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack in the annual In Memoriam tribute.
  • Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash will perform a special tribute in memory of the music legend Ozzy Osbourne.
  • Meanwhile, Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson, will pay tribute to all the music icons who passed away recently.

When and where to watch Grammy Awards 2026 online?

Presented by the Recording Academy, the award show will be aired at CBS Television Network. It can also be live streamed on Paramount+.

“The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+,” the official website states.

Audiences in India will be able to stream Grammys live at JioHotstar on Monday morning, due to the time difference with Los Angeles. Official Grammy channels and partner broadcasters will provide early coverage, red carpet moments and fashion highlights.

Platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV will also provide Grammys coverage in selected regions.

Garmmys red carpet 2026

Grammy Awards 2026 Premiere Ceremony will be held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will start at 12:30 PM PT or 3:30 PM ET (2:00 AM IST on 2 February). Viewers can enjoy Garmmys red carpet 2026 on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and on live.grammy.com.

Grammy Awards 2026 highlights and exclusive content will be uploded on live.grammy.com.

