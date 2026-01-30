Grammy Awards 2026: When, where and how to watch 68th edition of 'Music's Biggest Night'

Grammy Awards 2026, the most awaited award show of the year, is round the corner celebrating the "best in music." The 68th edition of this event is being organized by the Recording Academy. Dubbed as 'Music's Biggest Night,' the grand event will take place on Sunday, 1 February, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the awards ceremony slated to begin at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT (6:30 AM IST on 2 February).

For the sixth year in a row, former late-night host Trevor Noah will return to host the 2026 Grammys. Marking Kendrick Lamar's lead for the second consecutive year, the 38-year-old singer has been nominated for record and song for his duet with tour partner SZA – “Luther,” in addition to his fifth studio album "GNX" in the album of the year category.

Winners will be determined by Recording Academy's 15,000 voting members. Doechii and Harry Styles are among the star-studded list of confirmed presenters.

How to watch Grammys 2026? “The 2026 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Watch highlights and exclusive GRAMMYS content from the 2026 Grammys all year long on live.grammy.com,” the official website states.

The awards ceremony will air live from 8:00 PM to11:30 PM ET/ 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM PT on Sunday.

Paramount+ subscribers with the SHOWTIME add-on will be able to watch live coverage while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to stream it a day after the event.

Who's performing at Grammys 2026? The Recording Academy listed performances by the following artists:

Sabrina Carpenter

Pharrell Williams

Clipse

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

All eight Best New Artist nominees, including Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson's performance will be a tribute to those “recently lost in the creative community and honor some of the musical icons who have passed away recently.”

In addition to this Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash will perform a special tribute to music legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Lauryn Hill will pay a tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack.