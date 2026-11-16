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Grammy Awards 2027: Raye gets 11 nominations, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Bruno Mars also make the cut | Full list

Among other prominent nominees, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean, who won the Best New Artist award last year, earned six nominations apiece.

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Published16 Nov 2026, 09:59 PM IST
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Grammy Awards 2027: Raye gets 11 nominations, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars among nominees.
Grammy Awards 2027: Raye gets 11 nominations, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars among nominees.
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Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards were announced on Monday, with British singer-songwriter Raye emerging as the most-nominated artist with 11 nods.

Spanish singer Rosalía followed with nine nominations, while country music star Ella Langley secured seven. Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers also received seven nominations each.

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Among other prominent nominees, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean, who won the Best New Artist award last year, earned six nominations apiece.

The nominations also recognised several music legends, including Paul McCartney, Madonna, The Rolling Stones and the late Dolly Parton, highlighting a mix of established icons and emerging female talent.

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Here is a list of nominees in key categories for the 69th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on February 7 in Los Angeles.

- Album of the Year -

"Lost Weekend," Phoebe Bridgers

"The Art of Loving," Olivia Dean

"Dandelion," Ella Langley

"The Romantic," Bruno Mars

"This Music May Contain Hope," Raye

'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," Olivia Rodrigo

"Lux (Complete Works)," Rosalia

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"The Life of a Showgirl," Taylor Swift

- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -

"Man I Need," Olivia Dean

"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley

"I Just Might," Bruno Mars

"Where is My Husband!," Raye

"The Cure," Olivia Rodrigo

"Berghain," Rosalia, Bjork and Yves Tumor

"The Fate of Ophelia," Taylor Swift

"Dracula," Tame Impala with Jennie

- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

"Berghain" - Bjork, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalia & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalia, Bjork and Yves Tumor)

"Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

"The Cure" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Hate that I Made You Love Me" - Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

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"I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

"Risk It All" - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

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"Where is My Husband!" - Raye & Mike Sabath, songwriters (Raye)

- Best New Artist -

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

- Best Pop Solo Performance -

"Man I Need," Olivia Dean

"Risk It All," Bruno Mars

"Where is My Husband!," Raye

"The Cure," Olivia Rodrigo

"Sauvignon Blanc," Rosalia

- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance -

"Runway," Lady Gaga and Doechii

"Bring Your Love," Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

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"Click Clack Symphony," Raye and Hans Zimmer

"The Life of a Showgirl," Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

"Dracula," Tame Impala and Jennie

- Best Pop Vocal Album -

"The Art of Loving," Olivia Dean

"Petal," Ariana Grande

"The Romantic," Bruno Mars

"This Music May Contain Hope," Raye

"You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," Olivia Rodrigo

- Best Rap Album -

"Dillagence II," Busta Rhymes

"Am I the Drama?," Cardi B

"God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops," Rapsody

"Octane," Don Toliver

"Everything is a Lot," Wale

"Bully - Deluxe," Kanye West

- Best Alternative Music Album -

"I Must Be Dreaming," Alabama Shakes

"Lost Weekend," Phoebe Bridgers

"Music, Fashion, Film," Charli XCX

"Getting Killed," Geese

"The Mountain," Gorillaz

"Lux (Complete Works)" - Rosalia

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- Best Music Video -

"Lost Boys," Phoebe Bridgers

"Storm," Gener8ion and Yung Lean

"Hate that I Made You Love Me," Ariana Grande

"Click Clack Symphony," Raye

"Berghain," Rosalia

- Best Global Music Album -

"Equilibrivm," Anitta

"Oriade," Davido

"Hope!!," Angelique Kidjo

"Starrgirl," Ayra Starr

"Love is a Kingdom," Tems

- Artists with Most Nominations -

Raye - 11

Rosalia - 9

Phoebe Bridgers - 7

Miranda Lambert - 7

Ella Langley - 7

Olivia Rodrigo - 7

(With input from news agency AFP)

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