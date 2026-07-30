Grammys CEO breaks silence as BTS skips submission amid new Asian pop award category: Controversy explained

BTS continues to hit headlines ever since they made a surprising announcement about not submitting their music for the Grammys this year. Amid this, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr has reacted to BTS' decision. He also commented on the ongoing criticism towards the Grammy Awards' freshly added Best Asian pop music category at the ceremony.

Grammys CEO reacts to BTS' non submission In a lengthy response, Mason Jr wrote, as per The Hollywood Reporter, “I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision."

“I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists.”

What is the new Asian pop category at Grammys The decision to refrain from submission arrived more than a month after the Recording Academy first introduced its new Asian pop category. As per the Academy, the new category “recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s).”

Clarifying about the controversial category, Mason Jr emphasised that the new category doesn't ”exclude an artist from also submitting and being considered in the General Field.”

"Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive,” he said, adding, “An artist can absolutely pursue both.”

Mason Jr further talked about the Academy's motive behind new categories, adding that they are “never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.”

“The Grammy organization is here to serve music and all the people who make it,” Mason Jr said. “As we continue to expand the reach, our membership and our awards, regardless of geography or language, I want to emphasize that we will continue to listen to the global music community and work to honor and celebrate all the artists whose music moves the world.”

Meanwhile, the new Asian category at Grammys has received mixed reactions from K-pop fans.

Why BTS rejected Grammy Awards 2027 Previously, BTS announced that they will not be submitting their music for consideration at the Grammys 2027. Members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook revealed on Instagram Stories, “We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year.”

The K-pop group shared the reason behind their decision. "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language," the statement read.

"Thank you to ARMY and everyone who is always with us," they concluded their post.

Grammy Awards 2027 is scheduled for 7 February 2027. It will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.