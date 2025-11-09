Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods, Lady Gaga follows with seven

Los Angeles [US], November 9 (ANI): The nominations for the Grammys 2026 were announced recently, and it was Kendrick Lamar who topped the list.

Lamar leads the pack of nominees for the 2026 Grammys with nine nods, in nominations rolled out by the Recording Academy on Friday, as per Variety.

The rapper, who took home the most trophies at the 2025 music awards with five, is up for nine awards, including Album of the Year (for his most recent, GNX), Best Rap Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. He faces competition for the night's top award - album of the year - from Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Tyler, the Creator, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice.

Lady Gaga also earned a spot on the list, securing seven nominations.

The six nominations for Bad Bunny, the impending Super Bowl halftime showman, came as welcome news for anyone worried that Latin music might be shut out of the major categories, as it often has been, and relegated to the Latin Grammys.

Bad Bunny was shut out of the top three categories in the past couple of years, but there has been a fresh influx of voters with dual voting rights for both the Grammys and Latin Grammys, so any such overlooking was less likely to happen again. The global superstar is up for all three of the top categories, in fact, album, record and song of the year.

Here are the nominees in the main categories. Song of the year

Lady Gaga - AbracadabraDoechii - AnxietyRose & Bruno Mars - APTBad Bunny - DtMFHunter/x - GoldenKendrick Lamar feat. SZA - LutherSabrina Carpenter - ManchildBillie Eilish - WildflowerRecord of the year

Bad Bunny - DtMFSabrina Carpenter - ManchildDoechii - AnxietyBillie Eilish - WildflowerLady Gaga - AbracadabraKendrick Lamar feat SZA - LutherChappell Roan - The SubwayRose & Bruno Mars - APTAlbum of the year

Bad Bunny - Debi Tirar Mas FotosJustin Bieber - SwagSabrina Carpenter - Man's Best FriendClipse - Let God Sort Em OutLady Gaga - MayhemKendrick Lamar - GNXLeon Thomas - MuttTyler, the Creator - ChromakopiaBest new artist

Olivia DeanKatseyeThe MariasAddison RaeSombrLeon ThomasAlex WarrenLola YoungPop and danceBest pop vocal album

Justin Bieber - SwagSabrina Carpenter - Man's Best FriendMiley Cyrus - Something BeautifulLady Gaga - MayhemTeddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Pt 2Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber - DaisiesSabrina Carpenter - ManchildLady Gaga - DiseaseChappell Roan - The SubwayLola Young - MessyBest pop duo/group performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying GravityHuntr/x - GoldenKatseye - GabrielaRose & Bruno Mars - APTSZA With Kendrick Lamar - 30 For 30Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure & Anderson.Paak - No CapFred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory LapKaytranada - Space InvaderSkrillex - VoltageTame Impala - End Of SummerBest dance/electronic album

FKA Twigs - EusexuaFred again.. - Ten DaysPinkPantheress - Fancy ThatRufus Du Sol - Inhale / ExhaleSkrillex - F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3Best dance/pop recording

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest FlameLady Gaga - AbracadabraZara Larsson - Midnight SunTate McRae - Just Keep WatchingPinkPantheress - IllegalBest traditional pop vocal album

Laila Biali - WintersongsJennifer Hudson - The Gift Of LoveElton John & Brandi Carlile - Who Believes In Angels?Lady Gaga - HarlequinLaufey - A Matter Of TimeBarbra Streisand - The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 LatinBest Latin pop album

Rauw Alejandro - Cosa NuestraAndres Cepeda - Bogota (Deluxe)Karol G - TropicoquetaNatalia Lafourcade - CancioneraAlejandro Sanz - ?Y ahora que?Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny - DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToSJ Balvin - MixteipFeid - Ferxxo Vol X: SagradoNicki Nicole - NaikiTrueno - Eub DeluxeYandel - Sinfonico (En Vivo)Rock and metalBest rock performance

Amyl and The Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing ThatLinkin Park - The Emptiness MachineTurnstile - Never EnoughHayley Williams - MirtazapineYungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II - Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The BeginningBest rock song

Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To BeSleep Token - CaramelHayley Williams - GlumTurnstile - Never EnoughYungblud - ZombieBest rock album

Deftones - Private MusicHaim - I quitLinkin Park - From ZeroTurnstile - Never EnoughYungblud - IdolsBest alternative music album

Bon Iver - Sable, FableThe Cure - Songs Of A Lost WorldTyler, The Creator - Don't Tap the GlassWet Leg - MoisturizerHayley Williams - Ego Death At A Bachelorette PartyBest alternative music performance

Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful LoveThe Cure - AloneTurnstile - Seein' StarsWet Leg - MangetoutHayley Williams - ParachuteBest metal performance

Dream Theater - Night TerrorGhost - LachrymaSleep Token - EmergenceSpiritbox - Soft SpineTurnstile - Birds RapBest rap performance

Cardi B - OutsideClipse, Pusha T & Malice feat Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams - Chains & WhipsDoechii - AnxietyKendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV OffTyler, The Creator feat Teezo Touchdown - Darling, IBest melodic rap performance

Fridayy feat Meek Mill - Proud Of MeJID feat Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack - WholeheartedlyKendrick Lamar with SZA - LutherTerrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat Rapsody - WeMajPartynextdoor & Drake - Somebody Loves MeBest rap song

Doechii - AnxietyClipse, Pusha T & Malice feat John Legend & Voices of Fire - The Birds Don't SingTyler, The Creator feat GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - StickyGloRilla - TGIFKendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV OffBest rap album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em OutGloRilla - GloriousJID - God Does Like UglyKendrick Lamar - GNXTyler, The Creator - ChromakopiaCountryBest country solo performance

Tyler Childers - Nose On The GrindstoneShaboozey - Good NewsChris Stapleton - Bad As I Used To BeZach Top - I Never LieLainey Wilson - Somewhere Over LaredoBest country duo/group performance

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton - A Song To SingReba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson - TrailblazerMargo Price & Tyler Childers - Love Me Like You Used To DoShaboozey & Jelly Roll - AmenGeorge Strait & Chris Stapleton - Honky Tonk Hall Of FameBest country song

Tyler Childers - Bitin' ListShaboozey - Good NewsZach Top - I Never LieLainey Wilson - Somewhere Over LaredoChris Stapleton - A Song To SingBest contemporary country album

Kelsea Ballerini - PatternsTyler Childers - Snipe HunterEric Church - Evangeline vs The MachineJelly Roll - Beautifully BrokenMiranda Lambert - Postcards From TexasR&B and AfrobeatsBest R&B performance

Justin Bieber - YukonChris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It DependsKehlani - FoldedLeon Thomas - Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)Summer Walker - Heart Of A WomanBest R&B song

Kehlani - FoldedSummer Walker - Heart Of A WomanChris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It DependsDurand Bernarr - OverqualifiedLeon Thomas - Yes It IsBest R&B album

Giveon - BelovedCoco Jones - Why Not More?Ledisi - The CrownTeyana Taylor - Escape RoomLeon Thomas - MuttBest African music performance

Burna Boy - LoveDavido feat Omah Lay - With YouEddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin - Hope & LoveAyra Starr feat Wizkid - Gimme DatTyla - Push 2 StartProduction and songwritingProducer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan AuerbachCirkutDijonBlake MillsSounwaveSongwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy AllenEdgar BarreraJessie Jo DillonTobias Jesso JrLaura Veltz