Grammy winner Justin Bieber caught on camera in briefs; netizens react, ‘Women can do bikinis why not men?'

Grammy award winning artist Justin Bieber is once again in the spotlight after a video of the 31-year-old singer went viral. The music sensation was caught on camera wearing only briefs and boots.

Advertisement

The person filming the private moment chuckles and can be heard saying, “That is outrageous behaviour.” After noticing the camera, 'Never Say Never' singer can be seen heading inside the house to grab a towel to cover up.

Social media reaction: ‘Those boots totally ruin the vibe’ Social media users strongly reacted to the video as one user remarked, “He doesn't have syphilis. He has lyme disease." In 2020, the Canadian pop singer revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness common in United States that can cause fever, rash, joint pain, fatigue and neurological problems.

Also Read | Walking Away lyrics: Justin Bieber hints at marriage struggles with Hailey

A third user replied, “Why can’t he walk around in his underwear? It’s his home and backyard! But those boots totally ruin the vibe.”

Advertisement

A fourth comment read, “He went for a dip in the lake on his own property and everything the poor guy does has to be posted on social media....leave him alone and give him his privacy.”

A fifth user stated, "Kind of funny how this is considered a "wardrobe malfunction" but… wearing Calvin Klein underwear. He has a contract with Calvin Klein."

This comes months after the “proud father” and Calvin Klein stalwart was photographed wearing a pair of white boxer briefs, surrounded by trees covered in snow.

A sixth user wrote, “If I had as much money and fame as him I’d probably always walk around in undees and boots.”

A seventh user said, “They only thing wrong with this is the guy filming.”

Advertisement

An eighth user noted, “Women can do bikinis why not men?”

Another user quipped, “Must be comforting to have someone you invited into your own house filming you for clicks in your lowest of moments.”