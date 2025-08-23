Grammy winner Lil Nas X arrested and hospitalised after seen walking LA streets in underwear, to remain in custody

Lil Nas X will remain behind bars through the weekend following a disturbing incident in Los Angeles early Thursday morning. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, was arrested after being seen wandering Ventura Boulevard in Studio City wearing only underwear and white cowboy boots.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X arrested and hospitalised Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the 26-year-old artist walking in the middle of the street at 4am, appearing disoriented. At one point, he placed an orange traffic cone on his head and muttered about going to a party. The LAPD later confirmed that Hill appeared to be in a confused state and “charged at officers” before being taken into custody.

Advertisement

He was initially transported to a local hospital for what police described as a “possible overdose” and later placed under arrest for battery on a police officer. According to the LAPD, he is being held on “charge 69 (a) PC” — a California penal code related to resisting or obstructing a police officer.

“The arrestee (Hill) cannot be cited out,” the LAPD said in a statement. “It is mandatory that he appear before a judge before he is released. This will happen on Monday.”

Also Read | Lil Nas X shoes with a drop of human blood land in a soup

Hill is currently being held at Valley Jail in Van Nuys. His current condition has not been disclosed, and his representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

When Lil Nas X spoke about his ‘medical issue’ The incident comes after a difficult year for Lil Nas X, who has faced ongoing health struggles in 2025. In April, he revealed on social media that he had suffered partial facial paralysis. The following month, he cancelled a headline performance at the Outloud Pride Music Festival in West Hollywood. At the time, festival organisers cited an “ongoing medical issue,” adding they had been in close contact with the artist’s team.

Advertisement

“After my recent hospital visit, I – like all of you should – must prioritise my health and getting back to 100%,” Hill said in a statement following that cancellation.