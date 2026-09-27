Grammy winner Lionel Richie undergoes heart procedure, cancels upcoming shows     

Washington, DC [US], September 27 (ANI): Grammy Award-winning musician Lionel Richie is set to miss a few of his upcoming concert performances after being hospitalised this week and undergoing a procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, Variety reported.

According to Richie's representative, the singer underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation and will take some time off from performing before being back on stage again.

“Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation (AFib). The doctor said everything went perfectly… Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon,” Richie’s representative said in a statement given to Variety.

The procedure was said to have been undertaken on a non-emergency basis.

Meanwhile, the next three dates on the tour Richie has been on with Earth, Wind & Fire have been canceled. Those dates were scheduled for Saturday night in San Francisco, September 30, in Chicago, and October 2 in Columbus, Ohio. The next shows on Richie’s concert calendar, a three-night stand at Las Vegas’ Encore Theater beginning October 14, as per Variety.

Richie’s health has been in the news lately with some other canceled dates and hospitalisations, although he has seemingly quickly bounced back in each instance.

On June 24, on the first night of the joint tour with EWF, the singer brought a show in Minneapolis to an early halt after mentioning feeling dizzy, and he subsequently canceled two dates, but he was back on stage for the tour’s June 30 stop and told the crowd not to worry.

In July, Richie expressed his gratitude for the reception he received at shows in Pittsburgh and Detroit since returning to the tour and wrote, “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”