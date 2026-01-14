Grammy-nominated musician John Forte passes away at 50

Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): Grammy-nominated musician and producer John Forte, who worked closely with the Fugees, has died at the age of 50, Variety reported.

Massachusetts' Chilmark Police confirmed to Variety that the police found the musician dead at his home on Tuesday afternoon. The local police chief said there were no signs of foul play and no clear cause of death at the scene. The case is now being looked into by the state medical examiner.

According to Deadline, John Forte was a key member of the Refugee Camp All Stars, a music group active in the 1990s. He worked on several well-known songs, including Wyclef Jean's "We Trying to Stay Alive" and "Rumble in the Jungle," which also featured Busta Rhymes and A Tribe Called Quest.

He is best known for his work on the Fugees' 1996 album The Score. The album became a huge success around the world and earned Forte a Grammy nomination when he was just 21 years old.

In 1998, Forte released his first solo album Poly Sci. The album included vocals from artists like DMX, Fat Joe, and Pras. He later released another album, I, John, in 2001, which included a duet with singer Carly Simon.

In 2000, he was arrested at Newark International Airport on drug charges and was later sentenced to 14 years in prison. His sentence was reduced in 2008 after then-U.S. President George W. Bush granted him clemency. Several well-known figures had spoken in his support.