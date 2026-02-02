Grammys 2026 divides opinion as artists call out ICE, Bad Bunny makes history and Trevor Noah leads a charged night

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards turned out to be a night to remember — insane in all the best ways — with big wins, unexpected moments, memorable performances and plenty of laughs from host Trevor Noah.

The ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 1 February 2026 (2 February IST), lived up to its reputation as Music’s Biggest Night, blending celebration with spectacle across nearly every hour of the show.

From the outset, the awards delivered major headlines in music history. Bad Bunny’s album Debí Tirar Más Fotos won Album of the Year, marking the first time a Spanish-language record took the top prize, a milestone moment that had fans cheering worldwide.

Kendrick Lamar added to his legacy by winning Record of the Year with SZA and becoming the most-awarded rapper in Grammy history, while Billie Eilish took Song of the Year and Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist.

Alongside the big awards, the night buzzed with standout performances from top music stars. Lady Gaga, Tyler, the Creator, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and others brought energy to the stage with a mix of genre-defining songs and visual flair.

Rosé teamed up with Bruno Mars for a pop-punk-inspired performance of “APT,” and Justin Bieber surprised audiences with a more intimate, stripped-down act. Major tributes also honoured late music legends such as Ozzy Osbourne and D’Angelo, with performances featuring artists like Post Malone, Lauryn Hill and Slash.

What made the night insane in a good way — beyond the historic wins and the high-energy performances — was the tone set by Trevor Noah as host. This year marked Noah’s sixth and final time hosting the Grammys, and he used the opportunity to blend humour, cultural insight and sharp commentary throughout the show.

Noah’s opening monologue immediately set the tone with quick wit and bold jokes. He poked fun at the absence of stars like Nicki Minaj, quipping that she was “still at the White House with Donald Trump”, a line that drew loud laughter from the audience.

He also referenced political moments and pop culture with playful barbs — including a joke about Trump needing a new island now that Epstein’s was “no longer available” — showing his signature blend of comedy and commentary.

Throughout the night, Noah kept audiences entertained with both scripted lines and spontaneous interactions. One memorable exchange came when he jokingly tried to prod Bad Bunny into performing, only for the artist to remind him that Puerto Rico is part of the United States — a humorous reminder wrapped in cultural savvy. Noah also managed live theatrical moments with ease, such as helping navigate an unexpected camera obstruction with comic timing that felt straight out of a sitcom.

Yet the evening wasn’t just about jokes. Several winners used their acceptance speeches to address broader social issues. Bad Bunny, for example, vocalised political themes during his speech, and other artists echoed sentiments about inclusion and justice, making the night feel both festive and meaningful.

The Flip Side While many celebrated the music and historic wins at the Grammy Awards 2026, there was also a noticeable wave of criticism from parts of the audience and commentators who felt the show leaned too heavily into politics.

Several performers used their stage time to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with artists such as Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish delivering pointed remarks about immigration policy that resonated strongly with supporters of reform but drew sharp reactions from other viewers.

Some netizens took to social media to claim the ceremony had become overly “political,” dismissing the anti-ICE speeches and advocacy as distracting from the music itself, and even labelling the event “woke” or unwatchable because of the emphasis on protest over performance.

Others went further in criticising host Trevor Noah’s jokes and commentary, arguing that his political satire detracted from the celebration of music; these voices included commentators on social platforms who expressed frustration with the tone of the broadcast and the perceived prioritisation of political messaging over entertainment.