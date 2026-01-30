Grammys 2026: Everything to know about when and where to watch, presenters and performers

The Grammy Awards 2026 promise a star-studded celebration of music, bringing together global icons, rising artists and special tribute performances on one stage.

When and Where To The Grammys Music's biggest night is set to take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, 1 February 2026. The ceremony celebrates excellence across the global music industry, bringing together established stars and emerging talent for a night of performances, awards and tributes.

Globally, the event will be broadcast live on CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ for subscribers of the Premium plan, while viewers on Essential plans will have access to on-demand viewing the following day.

Platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV will also offer access for audiences in regions where those services carry CBS.

For audiences in India, JioHotstar is expected to be the primary platform to watch the Grammys live, with coverage timed according to Indian Standard Time. Early coverage, red carpet moments and fashion highlights will also be available through official Grammy channels and partner broadcasters.

Star Presenters Confirmed for the Ceremony The Recording Academy has revealed a diverse roster of presenters for the 2026 show. Among the headline names are global music sensations Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, who will take to the stage to present awards across major categories. British-born Styles’ involvement has generated particular excitement among pop fans.

Veteran entertainer Jeff Goldblum and Teyana Taylor are also listed among the presenters, along with comedian Nikki Glaser and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez. The ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who is confirmed to make his final appearance as Grammy host after several years at the helm.

The presenters represent a cross-section of music, film and comedy, reflecting the Grammys’ broad cultural reach and appeal. Additional names may be announced in the days leading up to the event as the Recording Academy rolls out its final schedule.

Performers and Musical Highlights Live performances are a centrepiece of the Grammy Awards, and the 2026 show is no exception. All eight artists nominated in the Best New Artist category are slated to perform during the broadcast, placing a spotlight on rising stars alongside the night’s biggest names.

Emerging talents scheduled to take the stage include Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, The Marías, Leon Thomas, Sombr, Lola Young and Olivia Dean. Their performances will offer audiences a look at tomorrow’s chart-toppers.

Established artists will also deliver high-profile sets. Lady Gaga, one of the most-nominated artists this year with seven nods, is confirmed to perform music from her latest album Mayhem. Her appearance is among the most anticipated of the night.

Pop star Justin Bieber is set to return to the Grammy stage for the first time in four years, adding to the star power of the evening. Other major performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams and the influential hip-hop duo Clipse.

Tributes and Special Segments The 2026 ceremony will honour musical legends and those the industry lost over the past year. A poignant In Memoriam segment will feature performances by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson, celebrating the contributions of the late artists.

Ms Lauryn Hill will present a tribute dedicated to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, while a collaborative performance by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash is expected to honour Ozzy Osbourne.

These segments not only pay respect to revered artists but serve as emotional highlights that underscore the broader legacy of music beyond chart success.

What to Expect on the Night The Grammys will combine awards, live performances, surprise moments and fashion, with the show typically running for several hours. Coverage will begin with red carpet segments, followed by the main show broadcast and streaming.

