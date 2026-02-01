Grammys 2026: When and where to watch music’s biggest night — all you need to know about nominees, presenters and host

The Grammy Awards 2026 are set to deliver another grand celebration of music, culture and creativity, bringing together some of the biggest names in the global industry alongside emerging talent. Often described as music’s most prestigious night, the ceremony will once again blend awards, live performances, tributes and fashion into a single, high-profile broadcast watched by millions around the world.

When and where to watch the Grammys Music’s biggest night will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, 1 February 2026 [Monday, 2 February 2026 IST]. The venue, which has hosted the Grammys several times in recent years, will welcome artists, producers and industry leaders for a ceremony recognising excellence across genres and categories.

Advertisement

According to the Recording Academy, the event aims to reflect both commercial success and artistic merit across the global music landscape.

Globally, the awards will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ for subscribers on the Premium plan. Viewers with Essential plans will be able to access the show on demand the following day. In addition, live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV will carry the broadcast in regions where CBS is available.

For audiences in India, JioHotstar is expected to be the primary platform for live viewing, with the ceremony airing in the early hours of Monday morning due to the time difference. Red carpet coverage, backstage clips and fashion highlights will also be shared through official Grammy digital channels and partner broadcasters, as reported by outlets such as Billboard and Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

Check out the main nominees of the night Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated artist at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, leading the field with nine nominations for his critically acclaimed album GNX and related singles. His nods include top categories such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as multiple rap performance and rap song categories, highlighting his broad impact across genres this awards season.

Lamar’s nine nominations mark him as a frontrunner not just for individual awards but also for multiple wins on the night, potentially adding to his already substantial Grammy tally.

Close behind Kendrick Lamar are several major names who could challenge for big wins in key categories. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut each received seven nominations, with Gaga’s recognitions including all three major fields — Album, Record and Song of the Year — for her album Mayhem and the single “Abracadabra”.

Advertisement

Artists such as Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas also stand out with six nominations apiece, reflecting the diverse range of music being honoured this year. Other strong contenders include producers and performers like Tyler, The Creator and groups such as Clipse, all of whom are expected to vie for major categories when the awards are handed out in Los Angeles.

Meet the presenters confirmed for the ceremony The Recording Academy has announced a diverse list of presenters for the 2026 Grammys, reflecting the show’s crossover appeal across music, film and comedy. Among the most talked-about names are Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, all of whom are expected to present awards in major categories.

Advertisement

Also Read | Internet reacts to Harry Styles ticket prices with shock, anger and humour

Styles’ appearance has drawn particular attention, with fans eager to see the British pop star back on the Grammy stage.

Joining them are actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, singer and performer Teyana Taylor, comedian Nikki Glaser and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez. Trevor Noah is confirmed to host the ceremony, marking his final appearance as Grammy host after several consecutive years. Media reports from Variety note that Noah’s run has been praised for balancing humour with sensitivity during emotional moments.

Performers and musical highlights Live performances remain at the heart of the Grammys, and the 2026 edition is no exception. All eight nominees in the Best New Artist category will perform during the broadcast, offering a major platform for rising stars.

Advertisement

The list includes Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, The Marías, Leon Thomas, Sombr, Lola Young and Olivia Dean, artists who represent a wide range of pop, indie and alternative sounds.

Established stars will also take centre stage. Lady Gaga, who leads this year’s nominations with seven nods, is confirmed to perform tracks from her latest album Mayhem.

Justin Bieber will return to the Grammy stage for the first time in four years, while Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams and hip-hop duo Clipse will add to the night’s musical variety.

Tributes and special segments Tribute performances are expected to be among the most emotional moments of the evening. The In Memoriam segment will feature Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson, honouring artists who passed away over the past year. Ms Lauryn Hill will present a special tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, celebrating their lasting influence on soul and R&B music.

Advertisement

A collaborative performance by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash is set to honour Ozzy Osbourne, a moment already highlighted by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated tributes of the night.