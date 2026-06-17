Grammys introduce 5 new categories, including Asian pop honour

The Grammy Awards are set to undergo one of their most significant category expansions in recent years, with the Recording Academy announcing the addition of five new awards for the 69th annual ceremony in 2027.

Recording Academy introduces five new categories Among the new categories is Best Asian Pop Music Performance, a move that reflects the growing global influence of Asian music markets and the increasing prominence of artists working in languages beyond English.

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The category will recognise artistic excellence in Asian pop recordings originating from, or widely recognised within, Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop releases that feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

The new award is one of five additions approved by Academy members ahead of the 2027 ceremony. The other newly introduced categories are Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.

The Recording Academy said the changes are designed to better represent the evolving landscape of contemporary music and provide greater recognition to genres and creative contributions that have expanded significantly in recent years.

The introduction of Best Asian Pop Music Performance is likely to be viewed as a major milestone for artists across Asia, particularly given the worldwide success of K-pop acts and the increasing international reach of Japanese and Chinese pop music.

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According to the Academy, the category was created to acknowledge the breadth of Asian pop music and its growing cultural and commercial impact across the global music industry.

The move comes amid continued international success for artists from South Korea, Japan and China, whose music has increasingly found audiences beyond their domestic markets through streaming platforms, social media and global touring.

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The Academy said the Best Latin Song category will provide a dedicated space within the Latin field to recognise excellence in songwriting, while Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance will honour recordings that fall outside contemporary pop classifications.

Meanwhile, the introduction of Best Traditional Folk Album creates a separate category specifically for traditional folk recordings. As a result, the existing Best Folk Album category has been renamed Best Contemporary Folk Album to distinguish between the two forms.

Changes have also been made within the R&B field. Following the creation of Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, the existing Best R&B Performance category will now be known as Best Solo R&B Performance.

Academy Highlights Industry Growth Announcing the changes, Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr. said the additions reflect the rapid development of the music business and the diversity of artists contributing to it.

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"2027 is going to be an amazing year for the Grammy Awards, and one that reflects the extraordinary growth we're seeing across music," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

"The changes advanced by our Academy members speak to the breadth of today's music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it."

Changes to Eligibility Rules Beyond the introduction of new categories, the Academy also announced revisions to several voting and eligibility requirements.

One of the most notable changes concerns album eligibility. The percentage of newly recorded material required for an album to qualify for Grammy consideration has been reduced from 75 per cent to 66 per cent.

The Academy said the adjustment better reflects the way albums are currently assembled and released in the modern music industry, where deluxe editions, reissues and expanded projects have become increasingly common.

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The organisation also confirmed expanded recognition for songwriters and composers, continuing a broader effort in recent years to acknowledge creative contributors behind the scenes.

When will the 2027 Grammys be held? The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on 7 February 2027 and will be broadcast live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu.

With the addition of new categories, revised eligibility criteria and expanded recognition for creators across multiple disciplines, the Recording Academy is positioning the next edition of the Grammys as a reflection of an increasingly global and diverse music industry.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.