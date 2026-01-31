Grammys nominations 2026: A complete list ahead of music’s biggest night

The nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced, featuring a wide array of artists, genres and creative talent.
The winners will be determined by the Recording Academy’s Voting Members — a peer group made up of music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers and more. Their votes decide every Grammy nominee and eventual winner, making the awards the only industry-recognised, peer-voted honour in music.
This year marks two notable changes: the introduction of Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover as official categories, reflecting the Academy’s aim to broaden its recognition of artistic craft. Live television coverage will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Below is the complete list of nominated works and artists across all 95 categories, covering general, genre, technical and performance fields. Only the main title and artist are listed here in each category.
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety — Doechii
WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway — Chappell Roan
APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny
SWAG — Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM — Lady Gaga
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
MUTT — Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Anxiety — Doechii
APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marías
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr
Laura Veltz
DAISIES — Justin Bieber
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Disease — Lady Gaga
The Subway — Chappell Roan
Messy — Lola Young
Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden — HUNTR/X
Gabriela — KATSEYE
APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
30 For 30 — SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
SWAG — Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM — Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2 — Teddy Swims
No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA
VOLTAGE — Skrillex
End Of Summer — Tame Impala
Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching — Tate McRae
Illegal — PinkPantheress
EUSEXUA — FKA twigs
Ten Days — Fred again..
Fancy That — PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL
F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex
Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix
Don’t Forget About Us — KAYTRANADA
A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix
Galvanize — Chris Lake
Golden - David Guetta REM/X
U Should Not Be Doing That — Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) — YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello & Adam Wakeman
Night Terror — Dream Theater
Lachryma — Ghost
Emergence — Sleep Token
Soft Spine — Spiritbox
BIRDS — Turnstile
As Alive As You Need Me To Be — Nine Inch Nails
Caramel — Sleep Token
Glum — Hayley Williams
NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
Zombie — YUNGBLUD
private music — Deftones
I quit — HAIM
From Zero — Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
Idols — YUNGBLUD
Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver
Alone — The Cure
SEEIN’ STARS — Turnstile
mangetout — Wet Leg
Parachute — Hayley Williams
SABLE, fABLE — Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure
DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer — Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
YUKON — Justin Bieber
It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded — Kehlani
MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk — Leon Thomas
Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Here We Are — Durand Bernarr
UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway
LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi
Crybaby — SZA
VIBES DON’T LIE — Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
Folded — Kehlani
Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker
It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Overqualified — Durand Bernarr
YES IT IS — Leon Thomas
Best Progressive R&B Album
BLOOM — Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness — Bilal
LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad
Access All Areas — FLO
Come As You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
BELOVED — GIVĒON
Why Not More — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
MUTT — Leon Thomas
Outside — Cardi B
Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety — Doechii
tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Proud Of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Anxiety — Doechii
The Birds Don’t Sing — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire
Sticky — Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
TGIF — GloRilla
tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS — GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly — JID
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
A Hurricane in Heels — Queen Sheba
Black Shaman — Marc Marcel
Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
Words For Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz
Noble Rise — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
Windows – Live — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True — Samara Joy
Four — Michael Mayo
All Stars Lead To You – Live — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
Portrait — Samara Joy
Fly — Michael Mayo
Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis & Band
Trilogy 3 (Live) — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet
Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade
Fasten Up — Yellowjackets
honey from a winter stone — Ambrose Akinmusire
Keys To The City Volume One — Robert Glasper
Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau
LIVE-ACTION — Nate Smith
Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins
Wintersongs — Laila Biali
The Gift Of Love — Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes In Angels — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin — Lady Gaga
A Matter Of Time — Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Brightside — ARKAI
Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton
BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez
Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz
Shayan — Charu Suri
Buena Vista Social Club — Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek
Death Becomes Her — Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty & Ensemble
Gypsy — Danny Burstein & Cast
Just In Time — Emily Bergl & Company
Maybe Happy Ending — Marcus Choi, Darren Criss & Helen J Shen
This expansive list reflects the diversity and creativity recognised at the 2026 Grammys, spanning mainstream pop, rap, rock, jazz, classical and global music. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Samara Joy and Chick Corea are among those highlighted across multiple categories.
