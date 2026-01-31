Grammys nominations 2026: A complete list ahead of music’s biggest night

The nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced, featuring a wide array of artists, genres and creative talent.

The winners will be determined by the Recording Academy’s Voting Members — a peer group made up of music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers and more. Their votes decide every Grammy nominee and eventual winner, making the awards the only industry-recognised, peer-voted honour in music.

This year marks two notable changes: the introduction of Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover as official categories, reflecting the Academy’s aim to broaden its recognition of artistic craft. Live television coverage will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Below is the complete list of nominated works and artists across all 95 categories, covering general, genre, technical and performance fields. Only the main title and artist are listed here in each category.

Record Of The Year DtMF — Bad Bunny

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety — Doechii

WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway — Chappell Roan

APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

MUTT — Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Anxiety — Doechii

APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marías

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance DAISIES — Justin Bieber

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Disease — Lady Gaga

The Subway — Chappell Roan

Messy — Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden — HUNTR/X

Gabriela — KATSEYE

APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 — SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2 — Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA

VOLTAGE — Skrillex

End Of Summer — Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching — Tate McRae

Illegal — PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album EUSEXUA — FKA twigs

Ten Days — Fred again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL

F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix

Don’t Forget About Us — KAYTRANADA

A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix

Galvanize — Chris Lake

Golden - David Guetta REM/X

Best Rock Performance U Should Not Be Doing That — Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) — YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello & Adam Wakeman

Best Metal Performance Night Terror — Dream Theater

Lachryma — Ghost

Emergence — Sleep Token

Soft Spine — Spiritbox

BIRDS — Turnstile

Best Rock Song As Alive As You Need Me To Be — Nine Inch Nails

Caramel — Sleep Token

Glum — Hayley Williams

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Zombie — YUNGBLUD

Best Rock Album private music — Deftones

I quit — HAIM

From Zero — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Idols — YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver

Alone — The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS — Turnstile

mangetout — Wet Leg

Parachute — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album SABLE, fABLE — Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer — Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

YUKON — Justin Bieber

It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded — Kehlani

MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk — Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are — Durand Bernarr

UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway

LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi

Crybaby — SZA

VIBES DON’T LIE — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded — Kehlani

Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker

It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Overqualified — Durand Bernarr

YES IT IS — Leon Thomas

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — FLO

Come As You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED — GIVĒON

Why Not More — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

MUTT — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance Outside — Cardi B

Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety — Doechii

tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance Proud Of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song Anxiety — Doechii

The Birds Don’t Sing — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire

Sticky — Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

TGIF — GloRilla

tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Album Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album A Hurricane in Heels — Queen Sheba

Black Shaman — Marc Marcel

Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words For Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance Noble Rise — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

Windows – Live — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True — Samara Joy

Four — Michael Mayo

All Stars Lead To You – Live — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Best Jazz Vocal Album Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

Portrait — Samara Joy

Fly — Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis & Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album Trilogy 3 (Live) — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up — Yellowjackets

Best Alternative Jazz Album honey from a winter stone — Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys To The City Volume One — Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau

LIVE-ACTION — Nate Smith

Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Brightside — ARKAI

Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton

BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez

Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan — Charu Suri

Best Musical Theater Album Buena Vista Social Club — Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek

Death Becomes Her — Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty & Ensemble

Gypsy — Danny Burstein & Cast

Just In Time — Emily Bergl & Company

Maybe Happy Ending — Marcus Choi, Darren Criss & Helen J Shen

This expansive list reflects the diversity and creativity recognised at the 2026 Grammys, spanning mainstream pop, rap, rock, jazz, classical and global music. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Samara Joy and Chick Corea are among those highlighted across multiple categories.