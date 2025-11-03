Grateful Dead vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux dies at 78

Grateful Dead singer Donna Jean Godchaux has died at the age of 78.

Rock legend Donna Jean Godchaux passes away Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, celebrated for her soulful vocals with the Grateful Dead during the 1970s and her contributions to some of the most iconic recordings of the 1960s, has died at the age of 78.

Her representative, Dennis McNally, confirmed to Rolling Stone that Godchaux passed away on Sunday, November 2, at a hospice facility in Nashville following a “lengthy struggle with cancer.”

“She was a sweet and warmly beautiful spirit, and all those who knew her are united in loss,” McNally said in a statement on behalf of the family. “The family requests privacy at this time of grieving. In the words of Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, ‘May the four winds blow her safely home.’”

Donna Jean Godchaux's legacy Before joining the Grateful Dead, Donna Jean Godchaux built a successful career as a session singer in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Her voice featured on some of the biggest hits of the 1960s, including Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman” and Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” She also recorded with artists such as Duane Allman, Cher, Neil Diamond, and Boz Scaggs.

In 1971, Godchaux and her husband, keyboardist Keith Godchaux, became members of the Grateful Dead. Her harmonies added a distinctive layer to the band’s sound during the 1970s, a period that produced several of their most beloved albums, including Europe ’72, Wake of the Flood, and Terrapin Station.

She also featured in many of the group’s acclaimed live performances, among them the celebrated 1977 Cornell concert and their historic 1978 shows at the Giza pyramids in Egypt.

The couple released their own album in 1975 and planned to form a new group in the early 1980s, but those plans were cut short by Keith’s untimely death.

In the years that followed, Donna Jean continued performing, leading her own projects such as Donna Jean and the Tricksters and the Donna Jean Godchaux Band. Her final studio release, a collaboration with musician Jeff Mattson, came out in 2014.

More about her personal life Donna Jean Godchaux was born in Florence, Alabama, a region known for its deep musical roots and the legendary Muscle Shoals sound that shaped much of American soul and rock.

Music was a part of her life from an early age — she began singing in church and local groups before finding her way into professional studios, where her powerful yet warm voice quickly made her a sought-after session vocalist.

She married fellow musician Keith Godchaux in 1970, and together the couple joined the Grateful Dead the following year, becoming one of the band’s most recognisable husband-and-wife duos.