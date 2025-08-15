'Greatest gift...': Shah Rukh Khan exudes pride as India celebrates 79th Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Bollywood Badshah Rukh Khan has extended his heartfelt wishes as India observes its 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh shared a picture from the balcony of Mannat, showing him waving to his fans, along with his youngest kid, son AbRam.

The national flag was also positioned at the front, showcasing his patriotic side.

In this caption, the actor described independence as the country's "greatest gift" and wrote, "Our Independence is our greatest gift... a key to our progress. Let's keep our heads held high and hearts open. Happy Independence Day to all of us... Jai Hind!"

Prior to SRK, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Vikrant Massey, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra also shared their messages across social media platforms.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently honoured with the prestigious National Film Award for his performance in Atlee's 'Jawan.' Following the announcement, the actor received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from his fans, colleagues, and friends from the industry.

"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today," the actor said at the time.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in his upcoming film titled 'King.' Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film's shooting has begun, while further details about its cast and plot have been kept under wraps.