Greta Gerwigs Narnia film delayed to 2027

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated adaptation of 'Narnia' has been pushed to 2027, with Netflix confirming a global theatrical rollout ahead of its streaming debut.

The fantasy film, based on CS Lewis' The Magician's Nephew, will now be released in cinemas on February 12, 2027, followed by its Netflix premiere on April 2, 2027.

The streaming giant confirmed on its social media handles.https://x.com/netflix/status/2050308217713160407?

Originally slated for a Thanksgiving 2026 release, the shift allows for an expanded theatrical window.

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Early sneak previews will begin on IMAX screens from February 10, as per Variety.

Directed and written by Greta Gerwig, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep and Emma Mackey. Mackey will portray Jadis, the White Witch, while David McKenna will play Diggory.

The story adapts The Magician's Nephew, the sixth novel in The Chronicles of Narnia, serving as a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

It explores the creation of Narnia by Aslan and follows two children, Diggory and Polly, who discover the "Wood between the Worlds" through a magical ring, as per Variety.

Gerwig expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and Imax continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2," as quoted by Variety.

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Reflecting on her personal connection to the material, she added, "I was a child when I first read 'The Magician's Nephew', and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life... It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being... It transformed me."

IMAX also backed the release strategy, noting, "The film's delay until 2027 creates an opportunity to give Narnia an expanded, wide release with a full theatrical window; we support Greta and Netflix in pursuing that opportunity... particularly in its exclusive debut in Imax, as it was meant to be seen."

Music for the film will be composed by Mark Ronson, who previously collaborated with Gerwig on 'Barbie.'

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Netflix secured the rights to CS Lewis' iconic series in 2018, marking the first time all seven books were controlled by a single company.

Earlier adaptations, 'The Lion', the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008), and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), were produced by Disney and 20th Century.