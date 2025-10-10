Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premiere sees major character death and how an explosion devastates Grey Sloan

The Season 22 premiere of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ delivered a dramatic and emotional start, following the cliffhanger ending of Season 21, where an explosion tore through the OR floor, leaving several lives in jeopardy.

Advertisement

While most doctors at Grey Sloan were accounted for, two key characters faced life-threatening situations.

How does ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 22 begin? Link (Chris Carmack) was found unconscious on the OR floor with a ceiling beam pressing down on him. The episode followed him teetering on the edge of death, even sharing final words with Jo (Camilla Luddington) before his colleagues fought to save him.

Monica (Natalie Morales), however, was pinned by surgical equipment against a wall in another OR. Despite her calm guidance to Jules (Adelaide Kane) during her first solo surgery, Monica tragically did not survive before the rescue team could reach her.

Her death had a profound effect on Jules, who, after reassuring the young patient’s parents, broke down emotionally. The scene also led to a tense moment with Winston (Anthony Hill), as the two shared a brief hug in a closet before Jules ran out, overwhelmed by grief.

Advertisement

What Else Happened? Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), with Simone (Alexis Floyd), led new interns through triage at Bailey’s clinic, producing awkward exchanges, particularly between Simone and Wes Bryant (Trevor Jackson), a new intern and her previous one-night stand. Simone’s attempt to erase their past quickly faltered when Lucas (Niko Terho) professed his love, leaving him hurt by the revelation.

Also Read | Viral video: Billie Eilish attacked by fan at Miami concert

Other storylines included Lucas and Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) trying to safely evacuate patients, and Teddy (Kim Raver) reaffirming her choice to step back from her relationships while reversing a previous decision regarding Ben (Jason George), impressed by his role in Link’s care. The episode also introduced new intern Dani (Jade Pettyjohn), who suffered injuries in the explosion but survived after Meredith performed an emergency surgery.

Advertisement

The premiere closed with Meredith and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) surveying the OR’s devastation. “What are we going to do here?” Richard asked, to which Meredith replied, “What we always do, we are going to rebuild.”