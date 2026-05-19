Grey’s Anatomy spinoff set in rural Texas officially ordered by ABC

ABC has officially greenlit a new spinoff of Grey's Anatomy, extending one of television’s longest-running and most commercially successful scripted franchises into a new setting centred on rural healthcare in Texas.
The currently untitled one-hour drama has been created by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, with both serving as executive producers on the project. Marinis has been the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy since the programme’s twentieth season in 2024.
According to the official logline released by ABC, the series is described as “an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”
The premise marks a notable shift for the Grey’s franchise, which has traditionally focused on fast-paced urban hospitals and large metropolitan medical systems. By relocating the story to rural Texas, the new series appears poised to explore healthcare inequality, limited medical access and the challenges facing remote communities, while retaining the emotional and interpersonal storytelling that has defined Grey’s Anatomy for more than two decades.
Ellen Pompeo, who stars as Meredith Grey and serves as an executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy, will also executive produce the new spinoff. Longtime Shondaland collaborator Betsy Beers is attached as an executive producer as well. The series is being produced by 20th Television and Shondaland.
First launched in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has become one of the defining network dramas of the modern television era. The series has spawned multiple successful spin-offs over the years, including Private Practice and Station 19, while continuing to maintain a strong international audience through streaming and syndication.
Although no casting details or premiere date have yet been announced, the series is expected to move quickly into development as ABC continues building its upcoming programming slate. The network has not yet revealed whether characters from the original Grey’s Anatomy series will make appearances in the Texas-set drama.
The untitled Grey’s Anatomy spinoff remains in active development at ABC.