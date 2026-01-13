Grok AI lip-reads Leonardo DiCaprio at 2026 Golden Globes as One Battle After Another actor jokes, ‘That K-pop thing…’

At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio became a talking point, not because of an award win, but because of a candid moment. A short, silent video showed him gesturing animatedly during a commercial break inside the Beverly Hilton. Fans began guessing his expressions, with many suggesting he was making a joke linked to K-pop.

The clip was posted by the official Golden Globes social media account. The Twitter (now X) video had the caption: “Can anyone lip-read?”

Also Read | Golden Globe 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Paul Thomas Anderson wins big

Within hours, it spread widely online. Social media users shared memes, theories and playful reactions. One of them asked Grok AI to lip-read what the One Battle After Another actor was saying.

Advertisement

According to Grok, Leo said, "I was watching you with the K-pop thing; you were like, ‘Who’s that? ‘" Is that... oh, K-pop.’

In the same post, a video showed a deaf girl lip-reading the entire thing that Leonardo DiCaprio said. It is similar to what Grok assumed though it is more in detail.

Advertisement

“I was watching you with the K-pop thing. You were like, is that, who is the K-pop? Are they, oh, it is! We were laughing. You were like, is that, who is that? Sure, okay, I'll sign. I will, I will,” DiCaprio said, according to Jackie G, a deaf content creator.

Also Read | Complete list of winners at the 83rd Golden Globe awards

“Bang on. So accurate,” reacted one user to the lip-reading.

“I watched this like 20 times … sooo good!” posted another.

Another user commented, “Woooooow lol she’s amazing!”

“Nailed it,” came from another.

KPop Demon Hunters won the Best Motion Picture - Animated. It defeated Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the Golden Globes this year, Leonardo DiCaprio lost to Timothée Chalamet. The 30-year-old actor won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme. DiCaprio was nominated for his role in One Battle After Another.

One Battle After Another at Golden Globes 2026 While Leo did not emerge as a winner, his film bagged many awards. His costar, Teyana Taylor, won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the same movie. Her performance cut through louder names like Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine) and Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good).

In the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Stellan Skarsgård emerged as the winner for Sentimental Value. His work overshadowed Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) and Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly).

Advertisement

Paul Thomas Anderson won the Best Director – Motion Picture for One Battle After Another. He won against filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein) and Chloé Zhao (Hamnet).

Anderson won again for One Battle After Another, this time in the Best Screenplay – Motion Picture category.